Belgium Company MAKRO Selects Spryker Cloud Commerce OS

Belgium-based food and non-food wholesaler MAKRO has selected Spryker Systems GmbH to power their future development online.

We understand that the world is becoming increasingly more digital, which makes it more important than ever to do everything we can to give our customers a seamless online experience.” — Peter De Jonghe, Head of E-commerce at MAKRO

BELGIUM, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent search to upgrade their current commerce software, Belgium based food and non-food wholesaler MAKRO has selected Spryker Systems GmbH with Solution Partner EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and development services, to power their future development online. Spryker Cloud Commerce OS will improve the experience for MAKRO’s online customers in several areas including site speed, simplification of product selection, and mobile experience.

“Replatforming to Spryker is not just the right choice internally, but the right choice for our customers. We understand that the world is becoming increasingly more digital, which makes it more important than ever to do everything we can to give our customers a seamless online experience. Our focus is on our customer and that’s what made Spryker and their Partner EPAM the obvious choice.” Peter De Jonghe, Head of E-commerce at MAKRO.

“With our partner EPAM, we are beyond excited to move forward in helping MAKRO develop a more stable and future-proof online shopping experience for their customers. As the world continues to shift, the pressure to digitalize and improve on those digital experiences becomes even more important. We look forward to helping MAKRO build and develop their online presence,” said Alex Graf, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Spryker Systems GmbH.

MAKRO is the first Belgium-based company that has signed on to work with Spryker software, aiding Spryker’s fast-moving international expansion within EMEA and North America. This growth gives Spryker and its partners the opportunity to expand on our own knowledge of transactional businesses and their differing approaches to customer needs within the sectors of B2B, B2C, and Marketplaces.

About MAKRO

MAKRO specializes in for the general public

1. Good Food - the better food

2. Party - everything for a successful party

3. Home - everything to dress up a house into a cozy home, including the construction and garden range available to the craftsmen in the work centers / drive-ins.

The range is a combination of reputable brand products and competitively priced and high-quality own brands. MAKRO opened its first Belgian store in 1970 in Deurne. Today there are 6 MAKRO stores in Belgium as well as an online shop via www.MakroShop.be.

Since 2003, there have also been METRO stores in Belgium. Access to the 11 Belgian METRO stores is exclusively reserved for catering professionals.

Our organization is part of METRO GROUP Wholesale & Food Specialist Company. The group is present in 25 countries, with more than 750 points of sale and 100,000 employees.

About Spryker

Founded in 2014, Spryker enables companies to build transactional business models in B2B, B2C, and Enterprise Marketplaces. It is the most modern platform-as-a-service solution with a headless architecture that is cloud-enabled, enterprise-ready, and loved by developers and business users worldwide. Spryker customers extend their sales reach and grow revenue with a system that allows them to increase operational efficiency, lower the total cost of ownership, and expand to new markets and business models faster than ever before. Spryker solutions have empowered 150+ companies to manage transactions in more than 200 countries worldwide. Spryker is trusted by brands such as Toyota, Siemens, Hilti, and Ricoh. Spryker was named the most innovative and visionary of all new vendors in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce and named a major player in B2B e-Commerce by IDC and is the only commerce platform to provide full B2B, B2C, D2C, and Marketplace capabilities out of one stack. For more information about Spryker please visit Spryker.com.