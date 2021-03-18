Holden Beach Awarded $15.49 Million to Renourish Beaches Damaged by Hurricane Dorian

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $15,496,802 to help the Town of Holden Beach restore sand and vegetation on the Central Reach shoreline damaged by Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

Funds for the project cover restoration of 555,000 cubic yards of beach sand and stabilization of 80,000 square yards of dune vegetation. FEMA’s share for this project is $11,622,601 and the state’s share is $3,874,201.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit ncdps.gov/dorian2019 and www.fema.gov/disaster/4465. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.