Interchange work requires closing Big Beaver Road under I-75 this weekend in Oakland County

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107Transportation

Big Beaver Road will close under I-75 at 6 a.m. Friday.

The closure is needed to safely allow crews to fully open the new interchange.

After Big Beaver Road reopens, crews will close the I-75/Crooks Road/Corporate Drive ramps for two weeks.

March 17, 2021 -- Weather permitting, crews will be closing Big Beaver Road under I-75 starting at 6 a.m. Friday, March 19. The closure between Civic Center and Troy Center drives will safely allow crews to open the new diverging diamond interchange and all ramps at the interchange. Big Beaver Road is expected to reopen by 6 p.m. Monday, March 22.

Posted detours for through-traffic on Big Beaver Road will use Crooks, Maple and Livernois roads. Westbound traffic will be able to access Civic Center Drive and Children's Hospital. Eastbound traffic will be able to access Troy Center Drive. After this weekend, there will be intermittent lane closures on Big Beaver Road for curb and restoration work.

Further north, punch list work will require the ramps at the I-75/Crooks Road/Corporate Drive interchange to be closed for two weeks. The ramp closures begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 23. All ramp traffic will be detoured to the I-75/Big Beaver Road interchange until 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.