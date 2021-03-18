Moving to Spain after Brexit
The dream of moving to Spain remains very much alive post-Brexit, as Where Can I Live explains.
Spain continues to welcome British Expats with open arms. There are still many ways for UK citizens to move to live, work, retire, study, start a business and more.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “A common worry for many people before Brexit was that decoupling from the EU would ruin their dreams of moving overseas. However, as the dust settles, it’s clear that that’s not the case.”
— Alison Johnson
So speaks Alison Johnson, CEO of migration consultancy Where Can I Live. The company has seen a surge in enquiries since the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December 2020, as UK citizens seek to understand their new options for moving to Spain.
With its superb climate, beautiful beaches, world-class golf courses, and low cost-of-living, Spain has attracted both tourists and Expats from the UK for decades. When the Brexit debate arose, many feared that their dream of a new life in Spain would come to an abrupt end. But that certainly isn’t the case for most UK citizens, according to the Where Can I Live team.
Instead, there are several excellent options for moving to Spain after Brexit, with different visas designed to suit immigrants’ varying situations. Where Can I Live CEO Alison comments:
“Spain continues to welcome British Expats with open arms. There are still many ways for UK citizens to move to live, work, retire, study, start a business and more. It’s simply a question of applying for the right visa with the right paperwork to back up your application.”
Where Can I Live highlights three examples for those planning a post-Brexit move. The first is Spain's non-lucrative visa, which is for anyone with a passive income (including investment income, pensions, and annuities), which means they can support themselves without working.
A second is the ‘autonomo’ work visa. This is a good fit for anyone looking to start a business as a freelancer, small business owner, or self-employed person in the Spanish sunshine.
The third interesting option is the “Golden Visa,” open to anyone looking to invest more than €500,000 in Spain, including buying their residential home. Available to non-EU citizens since 2013, Golden Visas have proven popular with families looking to move to Spain and gain access to the SCHENGEN Zone.
Pre-Brexit fears that moving to Spain would become near impossible have certainly not played out. Clear processes are in place to enable many Britons to head overseas and enjoy the Spanish lifestyle, with visas covering a wide range of circumstances.
“Brexit hasn’t changed the great lifestyle that UK Expats can enjoy in Spain, and as the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts proceed apace, we’re seeing lots of UK citizens planning their move over,” reports Alison Johnson. “Spain’s immigration department is processing increasing applications from UK citizens right now. If our enquiry levels are anything to go by, it has a busy few months ahead.”
