Creator of “Princess Diana the Musical” Reacts to Harry and Meghan’s Interview

The musical's creator express her viewpoint about how Princess Diana would react based on her 22 year experience presenting the story
Karen Sokolof Javitch, composer and co-writer of the iconic stage production, “Princess Diana The Musical”, says she believes that Princess Diana would fully support her son, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, “Having studied so much about Princess Diana while writing the musical, I believe she would have been very supportive of her son, Prince Harry. I also think she would have liked Meghan very much, and admired her for her courage, because they were both strong women put into impossible situations,” says Javitch. “I do, however, feel that Diana would have been sad to see Harry leave his family and the monarchy. She raised Prince William to be the future king, and Prince Harry to help his brother, when he ascends the throne.
Princess Diana had the added burden of not having her husband, Prince Charles’ support. It is very encouraging to see that Prince Harry totally supports his wife. As Harry pointed out in the interview, ‘It was harder for my Mum because she was alone. Meghan and I have each other to lean on.’
Javitch created “Princess Diana The Musical” following the tragic death of the beloved princess in 1997. The musical highlights her relationship with her husband and her life as a royal. It has been playing at community theaters around the country, including New York and was recently updated with new songs.
“It’s interesting how, in 2021, you immediately see the parallels of Diana’s life to the life of Harry and Meghan. They were under the same kind of media and public scrutiny. As Harry pointed out in the interview, ‘I was afraid of history repeating itself’, referring to the struggles his mom went through and her tragic death.
Javitch has written and produced 15 CDs, covering everything from love, marriage, children, exercise, education, teens and more, to even a musical CD about divorce to tap your foot to when things just don’t work out. Karen’s four musicals have been performed in theaters and schools across the country, and her music has been featured in several television shows and movies. Through Karen’s philanthropic endeavors, her music has raised over $350,000 for various charities. For more information visit www.PrincessDianaTheMusical.com or JMRproductions.com or Heuerpublishing.com.
