Together Omaha Partners with Karen Sokolof Javitch To Distribute Free Educational CD’s For Home Schooling

Karen Sokolof Javitch at her piano

Educational CD's to be released for HomeSchoolers

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omaha, NeApril 7, 2020For Immediate releaseContact:Andy Greenbergspeakingofandygreenberg@comcast.net402-250-3895Together Omaha Partners with Karen Sokolof Javitch To Distribute Free Educational CD’s For Home Schooling(Omaha, NE) Mike Hornacek President and CEO of Together Omaha and Karen Sokolof Javitch, founder of JMP Productions jointly announced today that 600 educational, exercise and entertaining CD’s will be included in their food distribution program.“We know how difficult it is for children to stay healthy and educated in “normal” times and now with home schooling and on-line education we are grateful to Karen for donating her music that will supplement their lessons and at the same time provide an entertaining experience.” commented Mike Hornacek. “Families all over Omaha are experiencing the anxiety and heartache of this crisis. The sudden loss of one income as unemployment rises, high unexpected medical bills—these things can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time.”“I included my Math, Baby and Toddler, exercise and children’s music along with a Tribute to Omaha’s Chuck Pennington and a Special CD featuring the hidden singing talent of many famous Nebraska personalities” Ms. Javitch explained. “Many songs have been featured on TV and radio stations around the country.”Together Omaha works to provide necessary resources to those experiencing homelessness and poverty in the Omaha and surrounding communities. Last year, there were over 42,000 people needing assistance through the Nourish Program and Choice Food Pantry, and the Horizons Program housed 96 households that were previously homeless and living in emergency shelters.Karen has written and produced 15 CD's covering love, marriage, kids, exercise, education, teens and in case things do not work out, a Divorce CD. Karen's 4 musicals have been featured around the country in schools and theatres, her music has been in 3 TV shows and 2 movies as well. Through her music, she has raised over $350,000 for various charities. Her company JMR Productions is based in Omaha NE.For further information visit http://togetheromaha.org/ or https://jmrproductions.com/



