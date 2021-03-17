Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that appointments are now available at ten new state-run mass vaccination sites across the state. All ten sites will open on Friday, March 19 and will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily. Each site will have the ability to vaccinate more than one thousand New Yorkers daily dependent on supply from the federal government. Appointments at the sites located in New York City, Long Island, Hudson Valley, CapitalRegion, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley and Western New York regions are available for booking today and are in conjunction with the opening of new vaccination sites on Long Island as previously announced by the Governor on Monday.

"We have a wide network of COVID vaccination sites and the state is moving full steam ahead opening even more," Governor Cuomo said. "New York needs to be ready for the next increase in supply, and these sites located throughout the state will help bring residents and their families peace of mind and get us a step closer to defeating the COVID-19 pandemic and restoring a sense of normalcy. This has been an incredibly difficult year and we have more work to do, but the state is making progress vaccinating New Yorkers and reopening our economy."

Eligible New Yorkers will be able to schedule appointments by utilizing New York's 'Am I Eligible' website or by calling the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Each site will be open from 8:00 a.m to 7:00 p.m. daily. Locations below:

LONG ISLAND

Stony Brook - Southampton SUNY Stony Brook Southampton Campus 70 Tuckahoe Road Southampton, NY

Suffolk CCC - Brentwood Suffolk Federal Credit Union Arena 1001 Crooked Hill Road Brentwood, NY

SUNY Old Westbury Clark Center - Gate C Store Hill Road and Cherry Road Old Westbury, NY

NEW YORK CITY

Bronx - Bay Eden Senior Center Bay Eden Senior Center 1220 East 229th St. Bronx, NY

HUDSON VALLEY

SUNY Orange Diana Physical Education Center 9 East Conkling Ave. Middletown, NY

Ulster Fairgrounds in New Paltz Ulster County Fairgrounds 249 Libertyville Road New Paltz, NY

CAPITAL REGION

Queensbury Aviation Mall - Sears 578 Aviation Road Queensbury, NY

MOHAWK VALLEY

SUNY Oneonta Alumni Fieldhouse 108 Ravine Parkway Oneonta, NY

WESTERN NEW YORK

The Conference and Events Center - Niagara Falls 101 Old Falls St. Niagara Falls, NY

SOUTHERN TIER

SUNY Corning Community College Gymnasium and Wellness Education Center 1 Academic Drive Corning, NY

The addition of these 10 sites further expands New York's already vast vaccine distribution network. Not only has New York previously opened 13 state-run mass vaccination sites, but also in order to meet the Governor's mandate to ensure the fair and equitable distribution of the vaccine, sites have been established to ensure those New Yorkers living in underserved communities have direct access to the vaccine. This includes six joint state-FEMA community-based vaccination sites, the Yankee Stadium mass vaccination site, and more than 145 community-based pop-up sites in public housing developments, churches and community centers.