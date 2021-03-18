Apollo Med Innovations Announces New Customer Loyalty Program
Apollo Med is proud to announce a new customer loyalty program designed to reward its loyal customers with discounts on its most popular products
— Dennis Stoutenburgh, President
The Apollo loyalty program has three levels: Platinum, Gold and Silver. Loyalty program levels are determined based on cumulative purchases from the previous quarter beginning with the first quarter of 2021. Customers automatically qualify for the loyalty program and do not need to sign up. Eligibility is determined each quarter and discounts and rewards apply to all purchases in the following quarter.
Each loyalty level comes with free ground shipping and escalating discounts on Apollo’s most popular products. Discounts earned are based on the loyalty level achieved and all levels provide for valuable one on one virtual consultations and training discounts. In addition, the Company will be offering payment terms to customers eligible for the loyalty program on orders over $5,000.
“We are pleased to introduce these exciting loyalty programs to our valued customers” said Dennis Stoutenburgh, President, Apollo Med Innovations, Inc. “These programs were designed to reward those customers who have helped us grow and provide additional support to help our customers grow their practices.”
To learn more about these exciting Loyalty Programs, please call Kenia Kagel at (470)773.7001 or email at kenia@apollomedinnovations.com. In addition, you can also call 844.698.4782 or contact us through the Apollo website at www.apollomedinnovations.com.
About Apollo Med Innovations
Apollo Med Innovations, Inc. is a leading distributor of cutting edge aesthetic products to the Med Spa and aesthetic industries. Apollo’s product suite includes FDA-cleared PDO threads, micro-needling devices and supplies, diode and multi-platform lasers, hyperbaric and cryotherapy devices, UVC sanitization devices and a full line of Secretly Ageless branded cosmeceuticals. Apollo is also dedicated to superior service and customer education through its master training series led by its esteemed Doctor Advisory Council. Apollo is committed to providing its customers the latest in high quality aesthetic products at a reasonable cost providing its partners with exceptional return on investment. For more information on Apollo Med Innovations, visit our website at www.apollomedinnovations.com
