Four accused in Iberville Parish of possession of stolen livestock

NEWS

Four accused in Iberville Parish of possession of stolen livestock

March 17, 2021

Baton Rouge, LA (March 17, 2021) – Investigators with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF’s) Livestock Brand Commission say four individuals are accused of possessing stolen cattle from the Maringouin area.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted the Livestock Brand Commission on March 1, 2021 to request assistance in locating four head of cattle reported stolen from an Iberville Parish cattle producer.

Following an investigation, the cattle were located and recovered in St. Landry Parish.

The cattle were returned to their owner.

LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said, “The timely reporting of this crime to local law enforcement and the successful networking within law enforcement agencies resulted in the recovery of the livestock producer’s cattle and bringing the alleged perpetrators to justice.”

The following individuals have been charged with illegal possession of stolen things by the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Department:

  • Quartray Tackno, 23, 11350 Church St., Maringouin, La. 70757
  • Maurice Michel, Jr. ,24, 11445 Flintstock St., Maringouin, La. 70757
  • Dante Green, 23, 77480 Wheelock Ln., Maringouin, La.  70757
  • Calvin Polk Jr., 20, 5511 Crestwood St., Lottie, La. 70756

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.

                                                    ###

Four accused in Iberville Parish of possession of stolen livestock



