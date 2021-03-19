Solving Curbside Pickup and BOPIS Issues With Software
The newly available SHF Curbside App is a welcome fix for retail customer pick up issuesFLOWER MOUND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOPIS and curbside pick-up orders have become a necessary offering for many retailers who now more than ever need to find new ways to service their customers. Easy pickup is now an essential part of the retail purchase. Until now most curbside pickup software products were actually scheduling software packaged as curbside delivery solutions. The newly released SHF Curbside APP by Last Mile Terminal Inc. takes a more comprehensive approach, by managing every aspect of BOPIS or hands-free curbside pickup to create a better customer experience. The software includes a complete chain of custody control to avoid lost or stolen packages and includes everything you need to create a completely bespoke BOPIS process in a cost-effective, easy-to-use way. Customers simply receive interactive text messages on any mobile device eliminating the need for the customer to download an app or call the store upon arrival. The setup and use are simple by design although the software itself is very robust with many different features. The system features the ability to print labels, enable employees, and confirm that deliveries go to the correct customer. The customer simply has to receive and click on interactive text messages (or emails if preferred).
The SHF Curbside software was originally created for Mall operators and large retailers to use as an enterprise product, and while the demand was created by the covid pandemic, customers have gotten used to the convenience of curbside and BOPIS pick up. More and more customers are showing a preference to shop at retailers offering pickup services only to find that they are sometimes disappointed by the quality of service that is presented. SHF Curbside solves this problem by giving retailers of any size a superior customer pick-up system that's easy to use at an extremely low cost. The new version of SHF Curbside can easily be downloaded from the Apple App Store, Google Play, or the Shopify App Store. Retailers who use Shopify as their shopping cart have the additional advantage of the app being integrated directly into their shopping cart.
Join other companies today who are seeking to improve both e-commerce and brick and mortar consumer experiences, improve efficiency, and keep up with customer expectations. To learn more about Last Mile Terminal’s innovative Curbside and BOPIS solutions, go to www.curbsidedeliverylmt.com, or contact us at shfcurbside@lastmilet.com.
