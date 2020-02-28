Last Mile Terminal - Local retailers use LMT and increase sales

Last Mile Terminal ™ “LMT” Local Retailers are seeing major improvements in sales and service after signing on with Last Mile Terminal.

GARDEN CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local (Roosevelt Field ) Retailers are seeing major improvements in sales and service after signing on with Last Mile Terminal Two very different retailers with very different product lines that have both seen firsthand how retailers can benefit from partnering with LMT. LMT is a full-service logistics and e-commerce fulfillment operation located in a shopping mall to assist retailers in providing quick and convenient packaging, shipping and delivery services to their customers.Made by Pauline, New York’s premier Macaron company, and Togas, The House of Textiles, a luxury home textile company, are benefiting greatly since partnering with Last Mile Terminal. Said Aaron Gumbar, Co-Owner of made by Pauline, “Since signing on with LMT, we have been able to increase both our e-commerce and wholesale business. LMT gives us the added resources to increase business without increasing our staff.”Said Anthony Karantonis, Showroom Manager, Togas Roosevelt Field, “The people at last mile terminal are a pleasure to work with and their on-time performance getting out our time-sensitive same-day orders to both our commercial and residential customers is something we couldn’t do before. We can now ship locally in a fraction of the time it would take before LMT was in Roosevelt Field”.Last Mile Terminal, provides warehousing, packaging, shipping, and local delivery services from mall stores directly to consumers. LMT systems are easy-to-use, and the LMT platform gives retail customers a seamless shopping experience with options for same day, next day, and standard delivery.Join other companies today who are seeking to improve both e-commerce and brick and mortar consumer experiences, improve efficiency, and keep up with expectations for same and next day delivery. To learn more about Last Mile Terminal’s innovative solutions, email: Steve Martyn: smartyn@lastmilet.com or Steve O’Brien: sobrien@lastmilet.com. For more information go to



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.