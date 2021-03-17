Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,997 in the last 365 days.

Real Water Product Recall

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Water was notified on March 16, 2021, of a potential problem with our water dating back to November 2020. We are saddened to hear of the potential health issue of the product from our Real Water Las Vegas Home Delivery operation.

We, at Real Water, take the safety of our products and concern for our customer’s health seriously. Real Water takes great strides in every way to make sure our product is safe for consumption. Our goal is to diligently work with the FDA to achieve a swift resolution.

While the potential problem arose in Las Vegas, we are taking proactive steps to stop selling and distributing Real Water products throughout the United States until the issue is resolved.

Real Water is asking that all retailers pull the product from the shelf, effective immediately, and hold it in the back rooms or return it to the distributors.

Any customer who has purchased Real Water from a retailer is asked to return the product.
For more information, we urge you to call 702-310-5437 or email us at customerservice@drinkrealwater.com

Chris Woelfel
Real Water
+1 702-310-5437
email us here

You just read:

Real Water Product Recall

Distribution channels: Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.