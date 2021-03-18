KORTRAX® BARITAINERS® ADOPTED BY CLARKE GROUP
The Clarke Group, a manufacturer of public health mosquito control products headquartered in St. Charles, IL, has adopted Barrier Plastics' Baritainer® product line with Kortrax® barrier resin as their next generation solution to safer plastic packaging.
On 3.5.21 the EPA issued a Public Announcement regarding, “Testing Data Showing PFAS Contamination from Fluorinated Containers.” https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-releases-testing-data-showing-pfas-contamination-fluorinated-containers. In its announcement the EPA, “is encouraging the pesticide industry to explore alternative packaging options, like steel drums or non-fluorinated HDPE.” The Clarke Group is leading the way in the pesticide industry in transitioning from fluorinated HDPE containers to Kortrax® Baritainers®.
After working cooperatively with the EPA on testing to learn the potential for fluorinated HDPE containers to introduce PFAS compounds into Clarke public health mosquito liquid products, EPA testing revealed the potential for PFAS compounds to leach from the walls of fluorinated plastic containers. Clarke subsequently and immediately began looking for a next-generation packaging solution that would offer their customers confidence in Clarke packaging.
“We thought we were doing the right thing in offering our public health customers products in fluorinated HDPE containers to help ensure product and container storage stability. When we learned that the process posed a risk to the environment, we immediately ceased shipping until a non-fluorinated alternative could be found,” Karen Larson, Clarke Group VP Product Innovation and Government Affairs stated. “We found that with Barrier Plastics’ packaging offering,” Larson added, “Baritainer® solutions gives us that assurance in containers that are also returnable, refillable and recyclable at end of life. A must for Clarke.”
“We welcomed the opportunity to work with Karen and her team to demonstrate to the Clarke Group Senior Leadership the ability of Kortrax® Baritainers® to not only safely transport their public health mosquito liquid products, but to also do it in a way that is safe for the environment and humans with no PFAS, PFOS compound leaching,” stated Kevin Callahan, COO of Barrier Plastics and BP Polymers.
Kortrax® is an engineered polyamide barrier resin that when blended with HDPE is used in the manufacturing of plastic containers (aka Baritainers®) with barrier properties that HDPE alone cannot provide. Kortrax® imparts chemical permeation resistance to HDPE containers and adds the benefit of oxygen, carbon dioxide and water vapor transfer inhibition as well.
Fluorine or fluorine compounds are not utilized when Kortrax® is included within HDPE containers, and recent analysis has not identified any PFAS, PFOS compounds in containers or filling goods stored in Kortrax®/HDPE constructed packages. None of the ingredients of Kortrax® have been identified as being on the list of OECD PFAS, PFOS precursors. And Kortrax® is FDA and EU compliant with recycle code 2.
ABOUT BP POLYMERS, LLC and BARRIER PLASTICS, Inc.:
BP Polymers and Barrier Plastics were founded in 2009 after years of extensive materials research and product development. Based in CA and VA, BP Polymers is the sole US manufacturer of Kortrax® Barrier Resins. BP Polymers’ sister company, Barrier Plastics, Inc., is also located in CA and VA and is the home of Baritainers®. For more information, please visit us at www.barrierplastics.com.
Kevin Callahan
ABOUT BP POLYMERS, LLC and BARRIER PLASTICS, Inc.:
BP Polymers and Barrier Plastics were founded in 2009 after years of extensive materials research and product development. Based in CA and VA, BP Polymers is the sole US manufacturer of Kortrax® Barrier Resins. BP Polymers’ sister company, Barrier Plastics, Inc., is also located in CA and VA and is the home of Baritainers®. For more information, please visit us at www.barrierplastics.com.
