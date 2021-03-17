UgoVirtual Launches UgoConference, a Brandable Cloud-based Virtual/Hybrid Event Hub for Digital Presentations & Meetings

New virtual/hybrid event solution offers simplified multi-session registration, 1:1 video meetings, fully customizable branding and responsive mobile design.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UgoVirtual™, a leading global provider of a comprehensive digital platform of modular engagement solutions designed to meet the rapidly expanding needs of the virtual/hybrid conference and event management industry, today announces the debut of UgoConference™, a next generation browser-based online event and presentation solution that enables organizations to easily connect, engage, educate and interact with audiences around the world with no limitation on audience capacity. UgoConference provides a single point of registration and access to digital presentations and content for virtual and hybrid events that are focused on workshops, plenaries, keynotes, corporate training and 1:1 meetings. This new addition to UgoVirtual’s expanding modular solution set eliminates the cumbersome plug-ins, onboarding and learning curve associated with some popular presentation and web conferencing platforms.

Designed to complement UgoExpo™, UgoVirtual’s leading platform for highly immersive virtual tradeshows and exhibitions, UgoConference leverages the industry’s first online presentation solution hosted natively on the Cloud to offer a seamless, brandable, and highly engaging “event hub.” This enables the delivery of dynamic registration pages, live, recorded/simu-live and on-demand presentation content and seamless 1:1 video meetings without the need to leave the event page. Featuring enterprise-grade security and scalability, the UgoConference™ infrastructure also eliminates capacity concerns that could otherwise limit reach and engagement.

Other unique features of UgoConference™ include its extensive branding and customization capabilities, as well as a mobile app to maximize attendee engagement, and a detailed reporting and analytics dashboard that provides robust, actionable data on audience registration, attendance and conversion.

“When we combined today’s massive global demand for remote collaboration, meeting and presentation tools, with the needs and feedback of our customer base, there was a clear gap in the market for a flexible and easy-to-use virtual and hybrid ‘event hub’ that provides unlimited interactive and highly brandable conference presentation capabilities,” said Michael Cohen, CEO of UgoVirtual. “UgoConference is built upon the global event industry’s first cloud-native, browser-based technology that provides a host of unique benefits to enhance the user-friendliness and power of presentations and meetings within an event. With extensive customization and branding capabilities, the organization or webinar sponsor’s brand is presented front and center within a seamless user experience. With the introduction of UgoConference™ to our existing modular platform portfolio, and planned future VR/AR and XR-based collaboration offerings, UgoVirtual is well positioned to meet the needs of our domestic and international client partners in the global event and meeting industry.”

UgoConference is designed to address the full spectrum of presentation planning, implementation and follow up, before, during and after a virtual or hybrid event. Featuring integration with popular email and marketing automation software platforms, the solution’s web-based HTML editor and graphical interface allows the creation of dynamic webinar registration landing pages with built-in Outlook and Google calendar reminders, as well as highly customized email campaigns and custom registration fields. The default settings automatically generate audience confirmation and reminder emails, and allow the automated scheduling of post-event follow-up emails, helping organizations to maximize their ROI.

To learn more about UgoConference or UgoVirtual’s comprehensive virtual and hybrid event platform, please visit ugovirtual.com.

About UgoVirtual | UgoVirtual is a virtual and hybrid event engagement company that offers a comprehensive digital platform for the virtualization of tradeshows, conferences, association/corporate meetings, expositions, and other events to make them conveniently and securely accessible to online audiences around the world. As technologies like virtual reality, e-learning and web-conferencing have converged, UgoVirtual harnesses their combined power to resolve the pain points and challenges of event organizers, exhibitors and industry professionals, making it possible to BE EVERYWHERE. The brainchild of a group of technology industry veterans with over 80 years of combined experience, UgoVirtual leverages a proven digital platform that is currently utilized by many of the world’s leading enterprise organizations to virtualize events, provide on-demand content and allow online collaboration and learning environments. For more information, please visit ugovirtual.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

