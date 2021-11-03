UgoVirtual and 6Connex Expand Strategic Partnership to Drive Continued Virtual/Hybrid Event Market Growth and Innovation

Leading virtual/hybrid event solution providers ink expanded partnership agreement to strengthen mutual commitment to market growth, technological advancement

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UgoVirtual™, a leading provider of advanced virtual and hybrid engagement solutions designed to meet the needs of the global conference and event management industry, and 6Connex, the recognized global leader in virtual and hybrid event technology, today announce the signing of an expanded strategic partnership agreement.

Recognized as a top-tier 6Connex partner since 2018, UgoVirtual leverages the award-winning technology platform as the core of its comprehensive virtual and hybrid solution set to deliver dynamic event environments and experiences that are designed to maximize attendance, engagement, and ROI. The new agreement solidifies the companies’ successful business relationship and outlines the framework for joint participation in market expansion, virtual and hybrid event industry leadership and continued technological innovation.

“Through our strategic commercial and technical alignment with 6Connex, UgoVirtual has established a proven track record of successful virtual event implementation, innovation and growth,” said Michael C. Cohen, UgoVirtual CEO. “The powerful technical capabilities, advanced security and reliability of its platform has enabled us to deliver highly impactful virtual and hybrid events for our diverse clientele in the hospitality, medical and education markets, as well as Fortune 500 corporations and global event management agencies. We are proud to have the opportunity to deepen our relationship with such a dynamic and professional organization.”

The secure, cloud-based 6Connex platform that powers UgoExpo™, UgoVirtual’s premier solution, is trusted by many of the world’s most recognizable brands, corporate organizations and national/global associations to deliver world-class virtual and hybrid event experiences. Highly customizable and scalable, the platform leads the industry in security protocol, such as ISO-certification and GDPR standards, as well as flexible configurations that meet the requirements of any virtual or hybrid event. UgoVirtual’s dedicated event architects, creative design and technical support teams enhance the platform with professional services, project management, and integrated solutions designed to maximize attendee engagement and ROI.

“As a top-tier global channel partner, UgoVirtual has effectively utilized the expansive features of our platform to design, deliver and support highly engaging and profitable virtual events for its growing international clientele,” said Ruben Castano, CEO of 6Connex. “We are excited to continue our journey with UgoVirtual during this unprecedented period of industry evolution and growth.”

To learn more about UgoVirtual’s comprehensive virtual and hybrid event solutions, please visit ugovirtual.com.

About UgoVirtual | UgoVirtual is a leading provider of virtual and hybrid event solutions and services to the global event industry. With a comprehensive modular portfolio of flexible, secure and scalable digital solutions, UgoVirtual’s dedicated event architects and technicians enable the seamless virtualization of tradeshows, conferences, association/corporate meetings, expositions and other events to make them conveniently and securely accessible to attendees around the world. The brainchild of a group of technology industry veterans with decades of experience and event expertise, UgoVirtual leverages a proven digital platform that is currently utilized by many of the world’s leading enterprise organizations to create dynamic event environments that power connection, collaboration, entertainment and education. For more information, please visit ugovirtual.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About 6Connex | 6Connex is the leading provider of virtual and hybrid event solutions. Its secure, cloud-based platform expands audience reach and drives in-depth content engagement for marketing, sales, recruitment, training, and HR communities. Its product portfolio includes virtual and hybrid venues, learning management, and webinars. For more information, visit 6connex.com.



###