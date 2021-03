Seasonal load restrictions will be placed on all remaining North Dakota highways Friday, March 19, at 7 a.m. CST.

Motorists are encouraged to check the load restriction map daily as restrictions may change quickly due to weather.

Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511 or online at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/. Load restriction email updates are also available at http://www.dot.nd.gov/roadreport/loadlimit/loadlimitinfo.asp.