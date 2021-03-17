State Revolving Fund Project Areas Receive Recognition from EPA

DWRA's State Revolving Fund (SRF) project areas of Marianna and Orange City received recognition from the EPA:

Marianna received the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) 2020 George F. Ames PISCES* Recognition for Excellence in Problem Solving for its Solar Array Project. DWRA’s Clean Water SRF provided a $5 million low-interest loan for the construction of two solar facilities to provide nearly all of the energy needs for the wastewater system. By reducing the operational cost over 20%, the small rural community’s wastewater rates are controlled and made more affordable for the future. As a direct result of this project, electrical costs have been reduced by more than 90%. This reduction is especially important since the city was devastated by Hurricane Michael. Completed approximately one year after the hurricane, these cost savings are greatly assisting the city’s residents in their recovery. The loan includes $3.7 million in principal forgiveness, as well as a $301,354 state grant, which will not have to be repaid by the city.

Orange City received an Honorable Mention as part of EPA's AQUARIUS* Recognition Program for its Water Distribution System Rehabilitation Project. DWRA's Drinking Water SRF provided an $11 million low-interest loan to rehabilitate various components of the city's drinking water system and address chlorine residuals and trihalomethane levels. The benefits of this project include reduced water loss, and boosted chlorine residual throughout the distribution system while reducing the formation of TTHM.

*EPA's CWSRF George F. Ames Performance and Innovation in the SRF Creating Environmental Success (PISCES) and the DWSRF AQUARIUS programs recognize assistance recipients for exceptional projects and highlights them nationally. Selected projects exemplify evaluation criteria such as innovative financing, system partnerships, community engagement, environmental and public health protection and/or problem solving.