DEP Helps Fund Fort Pierce Mainland Water Reclamation & Reuse Facility

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new Fort Pierce Mainland Water Reclamation & Reuse Facility:

Fort Pierce Utilities Authority held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony celebrating the opening of the new Mainland Water Reclamation & Reuse Facility. This landmark project protects the environment, supports future growth of the city and enriches the quality of services in Fort Pierce.

This achievement has been decades in the making, reflecting years of planning, partnership, and community commitment. Since breaking ground in February 2023, more than 300 engineers, construction crews, and skilled professionals have helped make this landmark project a reality. Fort Pierce Utilities Authority extends its heartfelt gratitude to state and federal partners including the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and local, state and federal representatives, whose support and funding have helped bring this vision to life.

As we celebrate the completion of this facility, we also look ahead to Phase 2, which is a series of 17 conveyance projects that will reroute wastewater flow to the new plant.

DEP's Division of Water Restoration Assistance has provided funding for the project through an Indian River Lagoon Water Quality Improvement Grant and Legislative Appropriation.