Step Into History: Olustee Battlefield Reenactment Celebrates America’s 250th Anniversary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 13, 2026 As the nation marks 250 years since its founding, Florida State Parks encourages the public to experience America’s story not just through books and exhibits, but through the landscapes where it unfolded. The Battle of Olustee, fought Feb. 20, 1864, was Florida’s largest Civil War battle. More than 10,000 cavalry, infantry and artillery troops engaged in a five-hour fight that resulted in 2,807 casualties. In 1912, the battlefield was designated Florida’s first historic site. “This weekend, visitors can experience history as it happened 162 years ago,” said Chuck Hatcher, Director of Florida State Parks. “From the sights and sounds to the stories of those who lived it, this reenactment brings America’s past to life in celebration of our 250th anniversary.” The reenactment features more than 1,000 participants portraying the military and civilian lives of the era. Visitors can explore military camps, witness infantry and artillery drills, and take part in educational programs throughout the weekend, along with music, crafts and food that reflect daily life during the 1860s. The park will be limited to ADA parking only, with free shuttle service provided from general parking at the Dowling Center, approximately 1.5 miles east of the battlefield. Admission fees are $12 for adults, $6 for school-age children and free for pre-school-age children. The park recently broke ground on a new Olustee Battlefield Museum, which will feature indoor and outdoor exhibits interpreting Florida’s Civil War history and the events leading to the Battle of Olustee. Florida’s state parks protect more than natural landscapes. They preserve the places where our nation’s story was shaped. In recognition of America’s 250th anniversary, admission to Florida State Parks will be free over George Washington’s Birthday weekend. Free admission applies to day-use only and excludes Skyway Fishing Pier State Park and Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park. All other fees, including overnight accommodations, special events, concessions and rentals from park vendors, will remain in effect. ### About Florida State Parks, Greenways and Trails The Florida Park Service is the proud recipient of four National Gold Medals for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management, making Florida America’s first four-time Gold Medal winner. The awards were received in 1999, 2005, 2013 and 2019 from the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration and the National Recreation and Park Association. Florida’s award-winning state parks, trails and historic sites inspire residents and visitors with recreation opportunities and scenic beauty that help strengthen families, educate children, expand local economies and foster community pride. With more than 811,000 acres, 101 miles of beaches and 3,120 miles of multi-use trails, residents and visitors should plan to visit soon and often to enjoy Florida’s natural treasures. For more information, visit www.FloridaStateParks.org. https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/FLDEP/bulletins/409c3a7