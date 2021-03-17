Marianna Receives EPA Recognition for Solar Array Project

DEP's Deputy Secretary for Ecosystems Restoration, Adam Blalock, and DWRA's Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) staff visited the city of Marianna for a plaque presentation and tour of the Marianna Solar Array Project. The city received the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) 2020 George F. Ames PISCES* Recognition for Excellence in Problem Solving for the project. DWRA's CWSRF provided a $5 million low-interest loan for the construction of two solar facilities to provide nearly all of the energy needs for the wastewater system. By reducing the operational cost over 20%, the small rural community’s wastewater rates are controlled and made more affordable for the future.

As a direct result of this project, electrical costs have been reduced by more than 90%. This reduction is especially important since the city was devastated by Hurricane Michael. Completed approximately one year after the hurricane, these cost savings are greatly assisting the city’s residents in their recovery.

The loan includes $3.7 million in principal forgiveness, as well as a $301,354 state grant, which will not have to be repaid by the city.

*The Performance and Innovation in the SRF Creating Environmental Success (PISCES) program recognizes assistance recipients for exceptional projects and highlights them nationally. Selected projects exemplify evaluation criteria such as innovative financing, system partnerships, community engagement, environmental and public health protection and/or problem solving.