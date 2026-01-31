Florida State Parks Offer Free Admission in Celebration of George Washington’s Birthday and America’s 250th Anniversary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan. 30, 2026 Lake Kissimmee State Park, Lake Wales TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As the nation begins commemorating America’s 250th anniversary, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) invites residents and visitors to explore the places where history unfolded. In honor of George Washington’s birthday, Florida State Parks will offer free admission from Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, through Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, encouraging visitors to experience the landscapes that shaped the nation’s earliest chapters. Florida’s state parks are more than destinations for outdoor recreation. They are living connections to the people, places and events that helped define America long before it became a nation. From barrier islands and riverbanks to forts and frontier settlements, these sites offer visitors a chance to walk the same ground where history was made. “As the nation reflects on 250 years of independence, Florida State Parks invite visitors to experience history not just through exhibits, but through the landscapes themselves,” said DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “Our parks offer meaningful connections to the people and events that shaped our nation.” Florida played a complex and often overlooked role during the Revolutionary period. At the time, British West Florida was sometimes described as the “fourteenth colony,” and several present-day state parks preserve sites connected to that era. Visitors can explore Revolutionary War-era connections at parks including: ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.