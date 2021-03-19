Cascade Integration with Plaid Enables Secure Banking Verification Services for Cascade Client Apps
Client programs will have the option to be a Plaid-supported institution, providing connectivity to and integration with the greater financial ecosystem.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Financial Technology Corp ("Cascade"), a U.S. based issuer processor and fintech service provider, announced plans to integrate with Plaid, a data network powering over 4,000 fintech apps and services globally. The integration with Plaid’s open finance platform, Plaid Exchange, will help enable real-time verification for cardholders enrolled in card programs built upon the Cascade platform. For Cascade’s fintech clients, this means that their cardholders will gain the ability to connect their accounts to the fintech apps and services that they choose in a matter of seconds.
Cascade’s fintech client programs will now have the option to be a Plaid-supported institution, providing additional connectivity to and integration with the greater financial ecosystem. Cardholders enrolled in these programs will benefit by having the ability to be verified in real-time to instantly use services such as Venmo and other popular money movement apps. The integration will also allow Cascade’s fintech clients to be connected to mission-based mobile apps, that provide benefits such as supporting charity round-ups, savings goals, financial literacy, and much more.
“Cascade recognizes the importance of enabling our clients to connect their customers with the other financial tools they use," said Tom Rataj, Director of Product at Cascade. "Together with Plaid, we will continue to build the future of financial solutions and services, modernizing the customer experience by providing the ability to easily, securely and quickly share financial data.”
Enabling consumers to connect their financial accounts to mobile apps and services has increasingly become necessary to facilitate greater adoption of fintech. With Plaid being a leader in facilitating this connectivity, Cascade’s integration into Plaid Exchange will allow our customers to verify account ownership seamlessly and securely. The integration will be offered on all card programs managed by Cascade Program Management, including all online banking portals and mobile apps that are powered by The Cascade Cloud.
