YHSGR Offers Fortune 500®-Caliber Benefits Package Including 401K, Healthcare, and Commuter Pre-tax Savings Plans

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty offers their employees a benefits package of equal caliber to America’s top Fortune 500® companies, with 401K matching, healthcare plans from national insurance providers, commuter benefits, a workers' compensation insurance program for its employees, and more.
The comprehensive benefits package is considered revolutionary in real estate, as much of the industry is known for not providing benefits for its employees. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) is offering its employees a 401K matching plan for retirement savings and health and welfare plans including medical, dental, vision, life, disability, and prescription drug coverage from major national carriers. In addition to extending benefits to spouses, these benefits are available to an eligible employee’s unmarried partner, whether of the same or opposite sex, unless it is otherwise defined by the insurance carrier.
“We have put together the most comprehensive and competitive benefits plan in our industry.” Said CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma. “As a home for real estate’s top-performing team, a team who generate over $1B in deals for real estate agents during a global pandemic, it is natural that our employees benefits package matches the quality of our award-winning agents. They are among the industry’s best and so our benefits package was designed to be the best we could offer.”
To back up Mr. Kusuma’s comments, YHSGR put together FSA plans that allow employees who take advantage of both options to allocate up to $7700 dollars to pre-tax savings accounts. Employees have the option to set up separate Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) to save on health and daycare expenses by setting aside pre-tax dollars for eligible dependent care and medical expenses. Non-medical dependent care expenses apply to children under 13 years of age or elderly family members who live in the home. They allow for contributions of $50 to $5000 pre-tax dollars depending on the compensation range. The medical FSA currently allows for contribution of up to $2700 pre-tax for eligible healthcare expenses such as prescriptions, co-pays, deductibles, glasses and orthodontia.
Beyond healthcare and retirement plans, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty also provides the option for a commuter benefits plan that allows enrolled employees to use a dedicated pre-tax savings account to pay for their commute.
“As a company that has been voted a Best Place to Work, we are proud to offer our employees a generous benefits plan that reflects their hard work and dedication to our agents and clients.” Said CEO Kusuma.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty offers Fortune 500®-caliber benefits and a workers' compensation insurance program for its employees. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty employees have access to a wide range of employee benefits and HR services, including:
• Employee assistance programs
• Training and development opportunities
• Online management of health savings accounts (HSA) or flexible spending accounts (FSA)
• Help navigating a changing employment landscape from an advisor with expertise in risk, Health Care Reform, employment and benefits administration
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has designed these services so its employees have access to the benefits provided, maintain a better work/life balance, and stay engaged in their jobs.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate! If you have the desire to buy or sell a home, or to build a multi-million-dollar real estate team, Rudy L. Kusuma will share his secrets. He offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.
To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, visit the company’s website at www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
About CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma
In business since 2007, Rudy L. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. A No. 1 best-selling author who has been featured on Brian Tracy’s TV Show “The Real Estate Office of The Future,” Kusuma is CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California and has led the organization to success due to his cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. His company “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty” was the recipient of the 2019 Best of Small Business Awards and has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal TOP 100 Fastest Growing Private Company 2017, 2018, 2019 and INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
