Jami Fosgate Honored by Pasadena Magazine
Burbank Family Law Attorney Jami Fosgate has been selected for inclusion in Pasadena Magazine's list of 2021 Top LawyersBURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jami Fosgate Honored by Pasadena Magazine
Burbank Family Law Attorney Jami Fosgate has been selected for inclusion in Pasadena Magazine's list of 2021 Top Lawyers in the area of Alternate Dispute Resolution as her practice is focused on “no court” dispute resolution using mediation and collaborative processes.
The Top Lawyers list was created by PRS (Professional Research Services) and is based on an online peer-review survey sent out to all lawyers and members of the judiciary in the Pasadena, California area. Thousands of votes were cast honoring excellence in all areas of practice. Inclusion in Pasadena Magazine's Top Lawyers is based solely upon one's standing within their peer group. Listings in Top Lawyers cannot be purchased.
“It is a huge honor to be part of this prestigious list of Southern California family law attorneys”, said Jami Fosgate. “To be selected as the result of a survey of my peers in the family law community makes the recognition very special.”
In her practice, Jami Fosgate declines representation of parties in court cases because litigation damages family relationships and often puts children in the middle of conflict. “I think it is my responsibility to help my clients through the Family Law process while minimizing the emotional stress and anxiety and huge cost of fighting in court” added Fosgate.
Jami Fosgate’s Mediation and Collaborative Divorce practice is focused on bringing the parties together to control the outcome of their case and settle their disagreements amicably. By doing so, the parties will be better equipped to co-parent and work together to resolve future conflicts.
Contact Jami Fosgate through her website at www.fosgatefamilylaw.com or by phone at 818-827-7157.
charles crouch
Fosgate Family Law and Mediation Center
+1 818-827-7157
charles@thecrouchgroup.com