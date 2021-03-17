Materials Specialist Junkosha Launches Technology Innovator of the Year Award

Junkosha Plant with new logo Junkosha Logo

Junkosha celebrates new corporate image with launch of awards programme that recognises talent within key Medical Device and Microwave Technology markets

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneers of sophisticated fluoropolymer application technologies across medical device and microwave interconnect sectors, Junkosha, is launching its ‘Technology Innovator of the Year Award’ as part of a celebration of milestones including its new corporate image and website. Kicking off on 17th March 2021, the award has been designed to recognise the innovative work of an individual or team working in the delivery of products used within interventional medical procedures or Microwave/Millimeter Wave technologies. A year-long scheme, the winning entrant will be awarded a sum of $25,000 to invest in their worthwhile project.

Junkosha’s new award will be adjudicated by a panel of highly respected judges chosen for their industry credentials, including:

• Patrick Mulholland, Managing Director of Vistamed Ltd.

• Nitin Salunke, President and CEO at Supira Medical part of the Shifamed Group.

• Prof. Rob Sloan, CEO and Consulting Engineer for Microwave Inspection Technologies Ltd.

• Bela Brian Szendrenyi, Senior R&D Design Consultant for Advantest America, Inc.

Chairperson for this award, and Junkosha’s President and CEO of USA and Europe Joe Rowan, explains: “At the core of the Junkosha brand message is our commitment to enabling technology innovators worldwide. As part of the plans to raise awareness of our new brand internationally, we have developed an awards program that delivers a tangible commitment to our values. Our plan is to seek and find an individual or team working in industry or within an academic institution that deserves recognition for innovative work within the microwave technologies or Medical Device sectors.”

Junkosha’s new award scheme is a significant milestone as part of its new branding project, which also incorporates a new logo and website, all to be unveiled at the same time on 17th March 2021. Building on its 67-year legacy, Junkosha’s new logo is the cornerstone of its identity. Made of a grid of circles, the signature ‘J’ is derived from the cross-section of some of the multitude of tubing and wire products the company develops. Additionally, it represents the many stakeholders who come together to create value. Shades of purple and blue rise from dark to light, signalling progress. However, this moment marks more than a change of logo and website.

“The foundation of Junkosha’s identity is our promise to enable technology innovators globally,” continues Rowan. “It not only appears beneath our name – today we are announcing a tangible commitment that underlines our values as stated in this phrase.

“As we take the next step on our internationalisation program, we will be sharing our plans with our many established customers and stakeholders. As a part of this, we will welcome opportunities to collaborate and further explore where we can add value, as we continue this journey together.”

For more information about Junkosha’s new brand and its innovative product range, click on https://www.junkosha.com/en.