Creatio’s CSO, Global Markets, Andie Dovgan, Named Top 25 Software Sales Executives of 2021
The awardees are the top-performing sales leaders, as reported by their peers and colleagues, in the software industryBOSTON, MA, USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced its Chief Sales Officer, Global Markets, Andie Dovgan, was named to The Top 25 Software Sales Executives of 2021 by The Software Report. The awardees were selected based on a thorough review of hundreds of nomination submissions and a close evaluation of each nominee’s drive, intellect, integrity, and contribution to company performance, among other factors.
Represented on this year’s list are companies that range in size and stage from the largest, most well-known corporations to fledgling growth stage enterprises. According to The Software Report, “The awardees are the top performing sales leaders, as reported by their peers and colleagues, in the software industry. These exceptional individuals play the critical role of ensuring their companies have the optimal sales strategies and processes in place while ensuring effective execution. They recruit key team members and oversee well-orchestrated plans to meet and exceed revenue targets. Through their dedicated effort and consistent energy, they drive customer acquisition and expansion and make strong company growth a reality.”
Andie Dovgan has been working at Creatio for 11 years, starting as an account executive and growing into a leadership role. He oversees sales organizations in EMEA and APAC regions, global lead generation function, sales enablement, and pre-sales teams. Andie is passioned about low-code technologies and the value it brings to Creatio customers, helping them to transform and innovate at lightning speed. In his work, Andie combines the focus on building world-class scalable and self-sufficient sales teams coupled with a hands-on approach and strong execution.
“Driving business results and helping our customer outperform their goals and thrive in times of change has always been our top priority here at Creatio. I am humbled to be recognized by The Software Report alongside amazing sales leaders. It’s only thanks to the outstanding team and the great product we offer that I made the list,” said Andie Dovgan, Chief Sales Officer, Global Markets at Creatio.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts and together with hundreds of partners, operates in 110 countries worldwide. More information can be found at www.creatio.com.
