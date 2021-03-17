Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, March 17, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Wednesday, March 17, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/HB 10 BROADBAND DEVELOPMENT DIVISION (FIGUEROA)

C/HB 291 TAX CHANGES (MARTÍNEZ)

SB 414 MINOR APPRENTICE WORKERS’ COMP (SANCHEZ)

HB 6 STATE EQUALIZATION GUARANTEE DISTRIBUTIONS (LUNDSTROM)

HB 184 K-5 PLUS FUNDING & USES (ROMERO, GA)

C/HB 15 SUSTAINABLE BUILDING TAX CREDIT (ORTEZ)

HB 165 BIENNIAL BUDGET PILOT PROJECT (ANDERSON)

*C/HB 232 PUBLIC SCHOOL VENTILATION IMPROVEMENT ACT (STAPLETON)

C/HB 98 OMNIBUS TAX BILL (MARTÍNEZ)

All agenda items not heard will generally be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For public participation email SFC@nmlegis.gov. Sponsors and Experts have 15 minutes to present the bill followed by 10 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Send written comments to SenFinComm@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and a limit of 300 words or less. All Committee Members have access to written comments. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

HEALTH & PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – at the Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 411 LAW ENFORCEMENT BODY CAM EXCEPTIONS (BACA)

C/SB 443 HATE CRIME SENTENCING OFFENSES (ORTIZ y PINO)

HB 21 PUBLIC WORKS PROJECT CONTRIBUTIONS (GARRATT)

For spoken public comment register at https://ggle.io/3pe5. If there is a high volume of requests for public comment, not everyone may be able to speak. For written comment send an email to SPAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, and For or Against. Written comments are limited to 300 words or less. The deadline to respond is Wednesday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. If you do not receive a response, check your junk email.

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Thursday, March 18, 2021 – 10:00 a.m. or one hour before the Floor Session or Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/HB 234 STRENGTHEN GUARDIANSHIP PROVIDER OVERSIGHT (MATTHEWS)

*HB 231 NATIVE AMERICAN POLLING PLACE PROTECTION (LOUIS)

For public participation send an email for the above agenda items only to SIAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Wednesday, March 17 at 5:00 p.m. Public comment will be limited to two minutes per person. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – 1/2 hour after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HB 29 NO SCHOOL DISCRIMINATION FOR HAIR (STAPLETON)

HB 31 MILITARY JUSTICE CODE SEX CRIMES DEFINITIONS (SARIÑANA)

HB 75 MEDICAL MALPRACTICE DEFINITIONS (ELY)

C/HB 114 HABITUAL OFFENDER JUDICIAL FLEXIBILITY (CADENA)

HB 125 BEHAVIORAL HEALTH PRACTITIONER CHANGES (HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

HB 144 DAMAGE TO PROPERTY BY THEFT (DIXON)

C/HB 209 STATE INDIAN CHILD WELFARE ACT (LOUIS)

C/HB 222 SPECIAL EDUCATION OMBUD ACT (THOMSON)

SJR 2 ELIMINATE POCKET VETO, CA (CANDELARIA)

C/HB 12 CANNABIS REGULATION ACT (MARTÍNEZ)

*C/SB 288 CANNABIS REGULATION ACT (PIRTLE)

SB 352 ORDERS SIGNED BY PROBATE JUDGES (CAMPOS)

For public participation send an email to SJC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. Written comments are limited to 300 words or less. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

JUAREZ PARRA, MARIA EVELYN APPOINTMENT (JARAMILLO)

Northern New Mexico College Board of Regents (Student)

ARCHULETA, RUBEN APPOINTMENT (GONZALES)

Northern New Mexico College Board of Regents

MONTOYA, MARIA CHRISTINA APPOINTMENT (BRANDT)

New Mexico Military Institute Board of Regents

EDMONSON JR., HAROLD ALAN APPOINTMENT (KERNAN)

New Mexico Military Institute Board of Regents

RODRIGUEZ, STEPHANIE M. APPOINTMENT (MOORES)

Secretary, Higher Education Department

SJR 17 RIGHT TO QUALITY EDUCATION, CA (POPE)

HJM 5 STUDY EFFECTS OF FUNDING FORMULA CHANGES (STAPLETON)

FL/HJR 13 LEGISLATIVE SESSION CHANGES, CA (MONTOYA, RD)

