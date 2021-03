Senate Floor Calendar: Wednesday, March 17, 2021

STATE OF NEW MEXICO FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021

SENATE CALENDAR 16TH LEGISLATIVE DAY Wednesday, March 17, 2021 Senate Convenes at 11:00 a.m.

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) SENATE RULES COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE RULES COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 454 ELECTION CHANGES (IVEY-SOTO)

(2) SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 413 REGIONAL BROADBAND FRANCHISE ACT (MUÑOZ)

(3) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 291 INSPECTION OF PRIVATE PRISONS (CAMPOS)

(4) SENATE BILL 116 UNLEADED FUEL SALES AT AIRPORTS (SOULES)

(5) SENATE BILL 295 DISASTER FUNDING CHANGES (CAMPOS)

(6) SENATE BILL 212/aa INTERSTATE STREAM COMMISSION MEMBERS/

SCONC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (WIRTH/McQUEEN)

(7) SENATE BILL 74/a/ec PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER TERMINATION & RENEWAL/ SHPAC AMENDED (BACA)

(8) SENATE CONSERVATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 431 YOUTH CONSERVATION CORPS EMPLOYMENT (JARAMILLO)

(9) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 4 ADDRESS INSTITUTIONAL RACISM (LOPEZ)

(10) SENATE MEMORIAL 19 REDUCE CLIFF EFFECT & GENERATIONAL POVERTY (GALLEGOS)

(11) SENATE MEMORIAL 13 RECONVENE J. PAUL TAYLOR TASK FORCE (ORTIZ y PINO)

(12) SENATE MEMORIAL 12/a DAIRY RULE EFFECT ON GROUNDWATER RESOURCES/ SRC AMENDED (HAMBLEN)

(13) HOUSE TAXATION & REVENUE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 296/a/ec CAPITAL OUTLAY REAUTHORIZATIONS/SFC AMENDED (MARTÍNEZ)

(14) HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS & FINANCE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILLS 2 & 3/a GENERAL APPROPRIATION ACT OF 2021/SFC AMENDED (LUNDSTROM)

(15) HOUSE BILL 201 PROBATION RELEASE FOR SOME DEFENDANTS (CADENA)

(16) HOUSE BILL 261/a UNM DATA FOR MUNI INCORPORATION PETITIONS/HLLC AMENDED (MADRID)

(17) HOUSE BILL 200 WATER TRUST BOARD PROJECTS & NM UNIT FUND (McQUEEN/STEWART)

(18) HOUSE EDUCATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 331 SCHOOL DISTRICT 2022 TRANSPO HOLD HARMLESS (ROMERO, GA)

(19) HOUSE BILL 269/a MEDICAL RECORD DISCLOSURE/HHHC AMENDED (COOK)

(20) HOUSE BILL 55/aa PUBLICATION OF CAPITAL OUTLAY ALLOCATIONS/ HFL AMENDED/SRC AMENDED (McQUEEN/TALLMAN)

(21) HOUSE BILL 163/a SCHOOL FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT CLASSES/SEC AMENDED (MADRID)

(22) HOUSE BILL 277/a PUBLIC RETIREE BENEFICIARY DESIGNATION/HLVMC AMENDED (HARPER)

(23) HOUSE BILL 189 COMMUNITY GOVERNANCE ATTORNEY PGM MAX SALARY (GARCÍA, MP)

(24) HOUSE BILL 196/a REGIONAL HOUSING AUTHORITY CHANGES/HLLC AMENDED (EZZELL)

(25) HOUSE BILL 219/aa BILITERACY DEVELOPMENT FRAMEWORK TASK FORCE/ HEC AMENDED/HAFC AMENDED (GARRATT)

(26) HOUSE BILL 46/a/ec INJECTABLE OPIOID TREATMENT STUDY/HAFC AMENDED (GARCÍA, MP)

(27) HOUSE BILL 217/a/ec PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY LOTTERY SCHOLARSHIPS/ HSEIC AMENDED (CADENA)

(28) HOUSE BILL 96/aa CRIMINAL RECORDS & PUBLIC EMPLOYMENT/ HSEIC AMENDED/HFL AMENDED (ROMERO, A./MOORES)

(29) HOUSE AGRICULTURE & WATER RESOURCES COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 33 LIVESTOCK BOARD MEAT INSPECTIONS (DOW)

(30) HOUSE FLOOR SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 275 FALLEN OFFICER SIGNAGE ON HIGHWAYS (POWDRELL-CULBERT)

(31) HOUSE BILL 141 ED INFRASTRUCTURE TECHNOLOGY DEFINITION (SARIÑANA)

(32) HOUSE BILL 245/ec UTILITY DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM HARDENING (LOUIS)

(33) HOUSE FLOOR SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE COMMERCE & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 270/a AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES/ STBTC AMENDED (GARCIA, H.)

(34) HOUSE BILL 303 UNLAWFUL LIQUOR LICENSE INDUCEMENTS (COOK)

(35) HOUSE BILL 5/aa/ec ELECTRIC FACILITY AUTHORITY BOARD MEMBERS/ HCEDC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (LUNDSTROM)

(36) HOUSE COMMERCE & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 256 ELDER WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT TASK FORCE (CHATFIELD)

(37) HOUSE BILL 131/a ASST. SECRETARY OF HISPANIC EDUCATION/HAFC AMENDED (TRUJILLO)

(38) HOUSE HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 272/a HEALTH EASY ENROLLMENT PROGRAM/SHPAC AMENDED (THOMSON/McKENNA)

(39) HOUSE BILL 188/a SECONDARY COMPUTER SCIENCE TEACHER LICENSE/ HAFC AMENDED (SARIÑANA)

(40) HOUSE BILL 266/a SPECIAL EDUCATION TEACHER LICENSES/HEC AMENDED (FIGUEROA)

(41) HOUSE BILL 287/aa ACCESS TO CULTURALLY APPROPRIATE SVCS./ HAFC AMENDED/SEC AMENDED (JOHNSON)

(42) HOUSE AGRICULTURE & WATER RESOURCES COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 177/a HOMEMADE FOOD ACT/HHHC AMENDED (COOK)

(43) HOUSE EDUCATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE JOINT RESOLUTION 1/a PERMANENT FUND FOR EARLY CHILDHOOD, CA/SFC AMENDED (MAESTAS/CAMPOS)

(44) HOUSE JOINT MEMORIAL 4 19TH AMENDMENT PLAQUE IN CAPITOL (STAPLETON)

BUSINESS ON PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

(1) SENATE MEMORIAL 25 LT. GOV. ROBERTO A. MONDRAGON, IN HONOR (CAMPOS)

