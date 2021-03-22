RDM Industrial Products, Inc. Celebrates 44 Years in Business
Trusted Laboratory and Industrial Furniture Solutions Manufacturer-Direct, Embarks on 44th Year In Business
Height-Adjustable Laboratory Tables are one of our Specialties at RDM Industrial Products. We offer lift tables for laboratories in a wide variety of styles that will serve your unique needs.”MILPITAS, CA, USA, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RDM Industrial Products, Inc., a leader in quality industrial and laboratory furniture and a registered small business manufacturer of small business furniture, is celebrating its 44-year anniversary. Founded in 1977, RDM Industrial Products manufactures and provides a wide variety of furniture for the Advanced Technology, Biotechnology, Electronics, and Healthcare industries as well as many other private and commercial industries.
"Height-Adjustable Laboratory Tables are one of our Specialties at RDM Industrial Products. We offer lift tables for laboratories in a wide variety of styles and include the key features, materials, and characteristics that will serve your unique needs," said owner Victor Gomez.
RDM Industrial Products offers a variety of standard and custom adjustable height tables with a variety of lift mechanisms including manual hand crank tables, electric lift tables, and heavy duty lift tables with hydraulic life systems. Adjustable height tables have a multitude of uses such as equipment stands, microscope tables, multi-shift tables allowing multiple people of varying heights to share a work surface, and ADA handicapped accessible tables. RDM has over 40 years of experience helping create the perfect adjustable height table for any specification.
RDM Industrial Products also offers an impressive line of durable, high-grade, high-quality laboratory tables, ensuring long-term usability that can withstand heavy-duty use. Each lab table undergoes a rigid manufacturing process and only uses the highest quality materials for construction. With a choice of wood frame or fully welded steel frame connections, there is a table to suit every application.
“We take pride in the expertise and experience involved in the manufacturing of all our lab furniture. Our goal is to provide clients with quality, efficiency, and safety. You can rest assured that we will continue to provide the tradition of excellence that we have become known for,” said a spokesperson for the company.
As a manufacturer of industrial furniture, RDM also produces workbenches, technician workstations, clean air, laminar flow workstations with HEPA filtration, carts, commercial cabinets (European-style with slab type doors), service counters, reception counters, conference tables, countertops, display and store fixtures, and laboratory cabinets and tops.
RDM Industrial Products offers many of the peripheral products to complement its manufactured products, such as laboratory and cleanroom seating, storage cabinets, file cabinets, wire shelving, carts, ESD static control products, and ergonomic solutions such as foot rests, keyboard holders, flat screen monitor stands, CRT monitor stands.
Visit the Bay Area showroom to see a large variety of workstations, workbenches and accessories. View specialty table models in action, such as an ergonomic lift table which is equipped with an electronically-operated hydraulic lift system, a double-sided workstation, ball-transfer tables, heavy duty tables, LAN workstations, laminar flow stations, seating, shelving, material handling, cabinets, and ESD (Static Control) items.
RDM Industrial Products, Inc. is constantly expanding its product and manufacturing line to offer more options. As technology advances, so does RDM Industrial Products, Inc. ensuring clients enjoy only the most advanced and high-quality products.
