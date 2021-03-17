New Issue of Biohackers Update Magazine

Biohackers Update 4

Issue 4 of Biohackers Update Magazine is Now Available

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biohackers Update Magazine is Now Available for Free download or Printed -

This is the First issue published after Biohackers Update Magazine was Acquired by Jean Fallacara under his Organization Cyborggainz Neuroscience Calisthenics Lab.

Completely redesigned, the magazine features 3 categories to bring the same great content in a new swift order, based off pure simplicity and experience.

-Outer –

This branch contains concise and ‘to the point’ articles that just touch the surface of what biohacking is as a subject while relating to every-day life and how biohacking fits in.

-Inner -

This category takes a deeper and more scientific approach to biohacking. These articles focus on a more scientific and analytical theme of biohacking, breaking down more of the whys and how's behind it all.

-Core –

Within this sphere lie many specific and perhaps relatively new biohacking articles, all backed by science and studies, many of which are written by experts in their relative field. These articles bring it all back to the big WHY behind biohacking while connecting it to all the facts.

"We do live in a time of intriguing possibilities. Of course, the world has always been that way in a sense. But if we look at just these past few months for example, we can clearly see a composition of both dark and insightful imaginations brought to life'' Says Dallas McClain Editor in Chief.

A copy of the Magazine can be downloaded for Free directly from the website https://biohackersmagazine.com/

About Biohackers Update:

The magazine was Acquired by Jean Fallacara under his Organization Cyborggainz Neuroscience Calisthenics Lab. in January 2021.

Its first magazine about Biohacking and Self Optimization, Biohacker’s Update is entirely committed to sharing all the essential hacks, updates and trends from the Biohacking World with the community at large. Biohacker’s Update believes that becoming better every day in every way is what life is all about. They write and publish articles backed by true user-based stories and science while posting them all on one, easy-to-find resource. True believers in the philosophy of self-care and self-loving, the magazine is in tune with the philosophy of selflessness.

From the studious pupil to the laid-back islander, the magazine writes for all people and strives to have something of value for everyone in every issue. They are dedicated to bringing readers the new updates of the Biohacking industry, so you can spend less time searching, and more time hacking.