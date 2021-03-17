Virtual Plans Display for the Blair County Bridges 70 and 82

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, will conduct a virtual plans display to inform the public of the proposed superstructure replacement on Blair County Bridge 70 and Blair County Bridge 82. Bridge 70 carries County Road 101 over South Poplar Run in Greenfield Township, Blair County and Bridge 82 carries T-375 (Monastery Road) over Frankstown Branch of Juniata River in Blair Township, Blair County.

The projects will include concrete arch rehabilitation on Bridge 70 and replacement of the existing superstructure on Bridge 82. Both projects will also include roadway improvements to the bridge approaches.

The virtual display website will be available to view and to leave comments from Tuesday, March 23, 2021 - Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Its purpose is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project.

To access the project information, please go to www.penndot.gov/district9. From there, click on Public Meetings under District Links on the right-hand side, then choose Blair County and the Blair County Bridges Project page.

Representatives from PennDOT will answer questions and receive comments through the website or by contacting the project manager listed below. Additionally, anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should view the virtual plans presentation and submit comments through the website or by contacting the project manager.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

If you require additional information concerning this project or virtual plans display, please contact Raymond J. Seese, PennDOT Project Manager, by phone (814) 696-6821 or email raseese@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M. Callahan-Henry – 814-696-7101