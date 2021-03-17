Roundabout Construction to Resume at Route 34, Route 850 and Pisgah St. Road in Carroll Township, Perry County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a roundabout project is set to resume at the intersection of Route 34 (Spring Road), Route 850 (Valley Road) and Pisgah St. Road in the Village of Shermans Dale in Carrol Township, Perry County.

Weather permitting, work will resume the week beginning Monday, March 22, with widening on Route 34. Work hours are from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane under flagging. Due to a width restriction on Route 34, a long-term truck detour will be in place using Route 34, Route 944, Interstate 81, Route 11/15, and Route 850.

Pisgah St. Road is schedule to be closed on Monday, March 29 for a large pipe installation. This closure is expected to last 84 days. A car detour will be in place using Old State Road. The truck detour implemented for Router 34 will be in effect for this closure.

H&K Group, of Skippack PA, is the prime contractor on this $2,832,034 project. Work is expected to be completed by the end of October 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018