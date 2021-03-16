State disciplines health care providers-R21-4

For immediate release: March 16, 2021 (21-075)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clark County

In December 2020 the secretary of health denied a registered nursing assistant credential to Paige Lee Ullom (NA61055610), who in 2020 received a stay on a third-degree theft charge.

In January 2021 the Nursing Commission entered an agreement with registered nurse Cheryl Renee Russo (RN00172493) that lifts the suspension of her credential and requires her to undergo evaluation for a substance abuse monitoring program. Russo’s license was suspended in October 2020. In July 2020 Russo surrendered her Oregon registered nurse credential in connection with mental impairment and medication use to an extent that is dangerous or impairs the ability to safely practice nursing.

In February 2021 the secretary of health ended conditions on the medical assistant-phlebotomist credential of Sarah Michelle Hozack (PC60713272).

In February 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Walt Tyler (RN00143365) with unprofessional conduct. In 2017 Tyler allegedly possessed controlled substances or legend drugs for which he lacked prescriptions. From 2017 to 2019 Tyler allegedly appropriated medication, supplies or equipment of an agency or institution, including but not limited to fentanyl, saline fluid and atropine.

Cowlitz County

In February 2021 the secretary of health ended probation for certified nursing assistant Marita P. Ramos (NC60390467).

Grant County

In January 2021 the Pharmacy Commission conditionally granted a pharmacy assistant credential to Todd Richard Gremler (VB61061238). In 2018 Gremler was convicted of first-degree criminal trespass and in 2016 of disorderly conduct. He also had two driving under the influence convictions from 2012 and 2013.

Jefferson County

In February 2021 the secretary of health ended conditions on the substance use disorder professional trainee credential of Robin Ann Runyan (CO60924258).

King County

In January 2021 the Osteopathic Board entered an agreement with osteopathic physician Anne L. Coatney (OP00001983) that prohibits her from solo practice and from engaging in telemedicine. The physician must submit performance reports or unemployment declarations. While Coatney practiced in Washington, she attempted to provide care through telemedicine to a patient in Georgia. She instructed the patient to perform exercises, and made medical diagnoses without personally watching or examining the patient. Coatney, who prescribed medical equipment for the patient, caused Medicare to be billed for the equipment without meeting two required criteria. Coatney didn’t attempt to avoid unnecessary financial strain on the patient. The physician provided care outside clinical guidelines and standard of care by failing to attempt to confer with the patent’s primary care provider.

In February 2021 the secretary of health ended conditions on the substance use disorder professional trainee credential of Ryan Matthew Megaard (CO60818589).

In February 2021 the Mental Health Counselor Program charged mental health counselor Joseph V. Raineri (LH00007033) with unprofessional conduct. Raineri allegedly kissed a client in 2019.

In February 2021 the secretary of health ended conditions on the certified nursing assistant credential of Musa Darboe (NC60335940).

In February 2021 the secretary of health ended probation for certified nursing assistant Nora Okyere (NC10053251).

In February 2021 the Veterinary Board charged veterinary technician Molly Ella Reagan Axt (AT60593055) with unprofessional conduct for allegedly failing to complete all her continuing education credits from 2016 to 2019.

Pierce County

In January 2021the Medical Assistant Program placed medical assistant Keziah N. Kimbowa (CM60421660) on probation until at least March 2021. Kimbowa’s licensed practical nurse credential was placed on probation in 2020.

In January 2021 the Nursing Commission charged licensed practical nurse Janice K. Armstrong (LP00032961) with unprofessional conduct. Armstrong allegedly assessed a patient who requested a chest X-ray and determined the patient did need such an X-ray, but didn’t document the assessment or X-ray request, and failed to contact the physician. Armstrong allegedly didn’t respond to a request for an explanation.

Snohomish County

In January 2021 the Nursing Commission ended probation for licensed practical nurse Michael Patrick Byrd (LP00049340).

In January 2021 the secretary of health denied a home care aide credential to Josephine Karangan (HM60914453), who was found to have a Department of Social and Health Services final substantiated finding of abuse. This finding disqualified Karangan from working with vulnerable people.

In February 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Anna Christina Strickland (RN60405937) with unprofessional conduct. In 2018 while Strickland worked at a long-term care facility, she allegedly signed out narcotic medications without documenting administration and made incorrect or illegible entries.

Spokane County

In January 2021 the Dental Commission ended conditions on the dentist credential of Marshall Farnell Gibbs (DE60396634).

Thurston County

In February 2021 the Physical Therapy Board charged physical therapy assistant Christopher Joseph Edwards (P160409046) with unprofessional conduct. Edwards allegedly didn’t comply with probationary terms of a 2020 agreement.

In January 2021 the secretary of health ended conditions on the registered nursing assistant credential of Sharon Louise Pouncy (NA60103488).