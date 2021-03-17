Capital Numbers is Awarded India’s Growth Champion 2021 by The Economic Times
This is the second consecutive year that Capital Numbers has received this recognition.KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Numbers, the leading digital solutions company based out of Kolkata, has been recently awarded India’s Growth Champion 2021 by The Economic Times, in collaboration with Statista. This is the second consecutive year that Capital Numbers has received this recognition, which shows the organization’s digital capabilities, unwavering focus on customer success, and enthusiasm to build smarter businesses through technology in a fast-changing business environment.
This award highlights the economic accelerators that have demonstrated organic growth and generated impressive revenues over a three-year period. It celebrates all those independent entities and companies that have showcased sustainability, credibility, and economic substance. Capital Numbers is proud to have fulfilled these criteria and emerged as a changemaker in this competitive tech space.
Renowned for its willingness to comply with the highest standards of business ethics, product quality, and customer satisfaction, Capital Numbers has always focused on continuing its path to perfection. It is a proud recipient of multiple awards from Deloitte, CII, Clutch, GoodFirms, and Financial Times. The recent honor from The Economic Times is a testament to Capital Numbers’ innovative business practices for organizational excellence.
Right from its inception in 2012, Capital Numbers has worked towards careful and consistent implementation of processes coupled with quick response times. This has helped it earn its clients’ confidence and made it a trusted partner to Fortune 500s, prominent brands, agencies, technology innovators, and more. Its diverse work portfolio improved its reliability in the eyes of the customers over the years.
Despite aggressive timelines, Capital Numbers always approaches each project with attention to detail, high-quality technology solutions, and a mature development process. It works closely with its clients for fruitful collaboration and smooth project execution.
With 500+ engineers and tech experts, the company has brought forth progressive solutions in areas such as:
- Mobile
- Web
- Custom Software
- AI and Machine Learning
- eCommerce
- CMS
- UI/UX
- DevOps
- Testing/Q&A
and more.
Headquartered in Kolkata (India), with offices in the USA, Sweden, and Australia, Capital Numbers has accumulated a wealth of experience across multiple business domains and scripted its own growth story, despite challenges.
Today, it is one of the crème de la crème of companies that has justifiably grabbed the spotlight for its stellar contributions in the current economic landscape. Through its outcome-focused approach and customer-centric solutions, Capital Numbers hopes to achieve more such milestones and inspire hundreds of businesses to become accelerators of the Indian economy, defying all odds.
About India’s Growth Champions 2021
This is a list introduced by The Economic Times and Statista to identify and rank India’s fastest-growing companies that have played essential roles in boosting India’s economic growth.
About Capital Numbers
Incepted in 2012, Capital Numbers is an ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializing in web and mobile application development services for global customers. With 500+ full-time experts, Capital Numbers has successfully delivered over 2500 projects to a large number of businesses of various sizes. It is Dun & Bradstreet accredited and a Certified Google Partner that caters to an esteemed client base, including Reuters, Federated Auto Parts, Consumer Reports, StoneAcre, Avasant, ST Engineering, along with several other medium-sized businesses and agencies worldwide. To learn more, please visit https://www.capitalnumbers.com.
