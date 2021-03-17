Creating Vibrant and Stunning Hip Hop and Rap Compositions: Presenting to the World America’s Rising Star - Jerzey B
Creating stunning and memorable Hip-Hop musical compositions that not only create a fun and striking musical experience but are also interspersed withORANGE PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Up-and-coming singer and song writer, Jerzey B is on the right path towards becoming a sensation in the genres of Hip Hop and Rap, producing and creating stunning and iconic musical compositions. A powerhouse of talent and finesse, Jerzey B has overcome many life obstacles, undergone several trials and tribulations and grown as an individual and an artist through time. Now all set to become Hip Hop’s freshest and most promising sensation, Jerzey B wishes to grow and bright about impact in people’s lives. With his stunning, rich and dynamic tracks, Jerzey B wants to express not only his own talents but also wants to make sure that people are able to appreciate and understand his music and inimitable lyricism. With his unique and refreshing style, Jerzey B plans to become a success with his own style and flair being recognized through his new musical compositions.
Motivated simply by his struggle to improve his own musical prowess, skills and passion and bring about music that is an experience for all his listeners, Jerzey B is inspired to spin magic with his musical compositions and make sure that his music comes straight from his heart, pouring out his feelings and sentiments to be shared collectively.
About
Juan Battle Jr known better by his artistic name Jerzey B was born on November 15th, 1992 in Newark, New Jersey. Jerzey B became a friend of music when he was 9 years old, coping with a series of traumatic events with his family. Channeling his anger and pent-up emotions through the power of music, Jerzey B decided to use his artistic sensibilities to voice out his emotions. Facing incarceration numerous times in his life, Jerzey has continued to remain strong and resilient in the face of struggles in life and problems that life has thrown his way. He continues to create and adapt his rap compositions to make sure that he is expressing himself fully through the power of music- something he has always had a penchant for and been talented at. Today, Jerzey B is intent on creating music that allows his feelings and emotions to seep through and be felt by people who can relate to his struggles and use his music as a means of relatability and compassion in troubling times.
Creating inspiring musical compositions each year, Jerzey B is set to become a sensational chart-topping hit and wishes to use his soulful and emotive appeal through strong and resonant lyricism to break into the mainstream, while maintaining his unique and inimitable appeal.
