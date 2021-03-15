San Diego opened applications for the Housing Stability Assistance Program Monday, making more than $83 million available to help the city's low-income residents pay past-due rent, utilities and internet service.
You just read:
Application period opens for San Diego Housing Stability Assistance Program
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.