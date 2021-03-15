Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,772 in the last 365 days.

Application period opens for San Diego Housing Stability Assistance Program

San Diego opened applications for the Housing Stability Assistance Program Monday, making more than $83 million available to help the city's low-income residents pay past-due rent, utilities and internet service.

You just read:

Application period opens for San Diego Housing Stability Assistance Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.