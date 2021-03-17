Morrissette Reappointed to the Governmental Accounting Standards Advisory Council

Monday, January 25, 2021 - 8:00am

The board of Trustees of the Financial Accounting Foundation (FAF) announced the reappointment of Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette to the Governmental Accounting Standards Advisory Council (GASAC).

“Congratulations to Joe Morrissette on being reappointed to this respected and important role with the Governmental Accounting Standards Board,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “We’re grateful to have representation on this board from the state of North Dakota, and we know Joe’s expertise will serve them well.”

The GASAC advises the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) on strategic and technical issues, project priorities, and other matters that affect standard setting. The GASAC provides the GASB with diverse perspectives from individuals with varied governmental, professional, and occupational backgrounds.

Morrissette has served as a member on the GASAC since May 2019. The reappointment began on January 1, 2021, and he will serve two years. He was nominated for this membership by the National Governors’ Association.

“It is an honor to be appointed to serve on this advisory council for another two years,” Morrissette said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to provide input to the Government Accounting Standards Board on significant accounting issues that affect state government financial reporting.”

The GASB establishes the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), to which financial reporting by U.S. state and local governments must conform and to keep those principles current.

