Attorney Eduard Braun Expands Personal & Accident Injury Law Services to Entire Los Angeles County Area

Attorney Braun Provides Help Fast Anywhere You Live in L.A. County

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES CA, USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Eduard Braun, owner of the successful Law office of Eduard Braun, announced his recent business expansion that will cover all of Los Angeles County this year. Attorney Braun specializes in assisting clients with personal injury accidents and related issues to get quick financial help for medical bills, wage loss recovery, and pain as soon as possible.

What’s in it for You?

Attorney Eduard Braun has two decades in the healthcare industry and knows how insurance companies operate, which can be notoriously slow. While you are waiting for your case to settle, Attorney Braun offers the Zero Fee Warranty, which offsets legal and medical fees until the case closes. This gives you peace of mind while you get your medical injuries and living expenses paid.

Injury and Deaths from Vehicle Accidents–The Statistics

In 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there were 42,060 motor-vehicle deaths, an increase by eight percent from 2019, which recorded 39,107 deaths nationwide, according to the National Security Council (NSC) website. Non-fatal vehicular injuries in 2020 amounted to 4,795,000.

Senate Bill No. 41, approved by California’s Governor Gavin Newsom in 2019, presents in Chapter 136 that damages for lost future earnings in cases of personal injury or wrongful death, cannot refer to race, ethnicity, or gender. Women and other minorities have suffered in previous years when different calculation tables assigned to these minorities, provided lesser awards than what men received in similar cases, according to a Stanford Law School blog. Attorney Braun knows how to get you the best award possible that your case will allow.

Personal Injury Representation

• Car Accidents

• Motorcycle Accidents

• Truck and Bus related Accidents

• Uber/ Lyft Accidents • Bicycle Accidents

• Slip and Falls

• Dog Bites

• Wrongful Death



Multilingual Communications

The eBraun Law firm provides communications in English, Spanish, Russian, and Hebrew. If you need a translator for another language, let us know so we can provide that help to you through our community resources. Attorney Braun knows it is difficult when you feel others are having a hard time understanding you while you try to tell your story, especially when you have been through a traumatic experience. The eBraun Law firm provides a free consultation for new potential clients. Once you or a friend calls and lets the firm know you need a translator, eBraun Law can let you know when the translator is available for your call.

Attorney Braun Conducts Virtual Meetings

While COVID-19 measures remain in place, most meetings take place by phone, through emails, and, in some situations, by video calls. This provides convenience to clients who have a hard time getting around because of injuries or illness and saves on gasoline. Rather than traveling for a half hour or more, or getting stuck on busy freeways, consultations occur virtually at your convenience in your home.

California Service Areas

The eBraun Law firm assists anyone living in California, aside from clients in Los Angeles County. Attorney Braun has already helped clients in the following California counties: Orange, Alameda, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, and San Bernardino. If you or someone you know needs help with a personal injury case, call eBraun Law at the contact number below or fill out the form on the website at https://ebraunlaw.com/contactus/.

About Attorney Eduard “Eddie” Braun

Attorney Eduard Braun has over two decades of legal experience in healthcare, insurance businesses and keeps many contacts in those areas. He is also the vice president at IW Care Connection, Inc. in Los Angeles, a former CFO with All Smiles Home Health, Inc., and former CFO at Comfort in Style, Inc.

Attorney Braun received his Doctor of Law from Abraham Lincoln University, a business MBA from Pepperdine University, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from California State University, Northridge.

Attorney Braun’s goal is in providing the best customer service and care along with optimal rewards in case settlements. Call 818-796-4529 (toll-free: 877-533-4529) if you need help with your personal injury case. You can find his latest five-star reviews on Yelp.

Office Location and Contact Information

Main Office Location:

13709 Burbank Blvd

Sherman Oaks, CA 91401

EMAIL: Eduard@EBraunlaw.com

TEL: 818-796-4529

FAX: 888-523-0963

TOLL-FREE: 877-533-4529

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday