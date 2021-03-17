Webinar to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccination Updates
Dr. Sarah Lorentz and Dr. Laura Hart discuss the latest information about COVID vaccinations, answer questions about availability, efficacy, and side effects.OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Webinar featuring Dr. Sarah Lorentz and Dr. Laura Hart — COVID-19 Vaccination Updates
The next Amazing Care Network webinar will feature Dr. Sarah Lorentz, Director of Medication Therapy Management (MTM) for Partners in Medication Therapy and Dr. Lauren Hart, Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of California, San Diego Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. As COVID vaccinations become available, there may still be confusion about them. In the webinar they will discuss all aspects of them. What vaccines are available? What doses are needed? As well as: How they work and how effective are they? Are there side effects; and what are they? What is known or new about the availability and distribution? Since the release of the initial vaccines, much more information is available. Dr. Lorentz & Dr. Hart will share the latest information with attendees.
ABOUT THE SPEAKERS
Sarah Lorentz
Dr. Lorentz is the Director of Medication Therapy Management (MTM) for Partners in Medication Therapy, an innovative venture of UC San Diego Skaggs School of Pharmacy. This program is specifically designed to provide comprehensive medication reviews for patients on complex regimens. Additionally, she is Director of Introductory Pharmacy Practice Experiences and works closely with students and precepting pharmacists in community and health-system pharmacies. She also coordinates the Immunization Training Course for incoming student pharmacist and works with the 4th year student pharmacists on career planning. She planning to involve her student pharmacists in COVID-19 Vaccine administration.
Dr. Lorentz graduated from the University of Minnesota with a B.S. in Pharmacy and a Doctor of Pharmacy. Her fellowship training at UCSD Medical Center focused on ambulatory care practice with research related to hypertension and anticoagulation. She helped establish the Pharmacy Home Infusion Service in the UCSD Department of Pharmacy. In addition, Dr. Lorentz served as a pharmacy consultant at St. Vincent de Paul Village Family Health Center, where she initiated an MTM and anticoagulation clinic, while providing care to underserved and homeless patients. She has extensive experience precepting pharmacy students and residents. Dr. Lorentz maintains a strong interest in ambulatory care practice and expanding the role of pharmacists in providing MTM services.
Laura Hart
Dr. Laura Hart is an Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of California, San Diego Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. Her clinical specialty is geriatrics, and she is passionate about improving the care of older adults through her efforts in clinical practice, teaching, and research. Her research aims to optimize medication use in older adults by examining risks and patterns of medication use in this population. Her research to date has specifically focused in the areas of central nervous system-active medications, falls, and dementia. She is also interested in the implementation and evaluation of innovative pharmacy practice models in the care of older adults.
Prior to her current position, Dr. Hart completed her education and training in Seattle, WA. She graduated from the University of Washington with a B.S. in Public Health and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. She then completed a first-year pharmacy residency at the Veterans Affairs Puget Sound Health Care system in Seattle, WA, followed by a second year residency and fellowship program in geriatric pharmacotherapy with the University of Washington School of Pharmacy. During this time, she earned her M.S. degree in Pharmaceutical Outcomes Research and Policy.
Join us for a webinar on March 19, 2021 @ 1pm PST, registration is available registration is available at the Amazing Care Network Events Page.
ABOUT AMAZING CARE NETWORK
Amazing Care Network is a membership organization that provides the support needed as we go through life. When one plans well and interacts with others who may be dealing with the same issues, the path is much smoother.
Cora Tellez, CEO and Founder launched Amazing Care Network, Inc. in January 2015, to focus on helping men and women redefine aging. Services offered include savings accounts geared to setting funds aside to pay for services not covered by long term care insurance or Medicare, expanding one’s network of friends and educating them on the opportunities and challenges awaiting us as we age, and a network of resources to help us, including recently retired physicians who serve as physician friends-of-the-family to help clients navigate the medical delivery system and UC San Diego’s School of Clinical Pharmacy.
