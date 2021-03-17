Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US-31 Charlevoix bascule bridge repairs to begin next week

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Charlevoix

HIGHWAY: US-31

CLOSEST CITY: Charlevoix

START DATE: Monday, March 22, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Tuesday, March 30, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be making structural steel repairs on the US-31 bascule bridge in Charlevoix.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require a single-lane closure with traffic shifts. One lane will remain open in each direction.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This maintenance work includes upgrades and repairs to the bridge's structural steel and is designed to extend its service life and maintain reliability.

US-31 Charlevoix bascule bridge repairs to begin next week

