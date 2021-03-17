US-31 Charlevoix bascule bridge repairs to begin next week
COUNTY: Charlevoix
HIGHWAY: US-31
CLOSEST
START DATE: Monday, March 22, 2021
ESTIMATED END DATE: Tuesday, March 30, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be making structural steel repairs on the US-31 bascule bridge in Charlevoix.
For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require a single-lane closure with traffic shifts. One lane will remain open in each direction.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This maintenance work includes upgrades and repairs to the bridge's structural steel and is designed to extend its service life and maintain reliability.