His Call of Duty Extends Beyond Football to Esports: Green Bay Packers’ Marquez Valdes-Scantling visited The Gamer Hour

The Gamer Hour, (https://www.thegamerhour.com/ ), featured Green Bay Packers’ receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling last night. Esportz Network’s unique and captivating talk show, the Gamer Hour, airing on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT., features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming. Show highlights include Valdes-Scantling teaming up with Chris Puckett in “Call of Duty: Warzone,” and discussing why he launched his own esports team, TMG, and how it is to catch passes from his teammate and childhood hero, quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- From catching passes in the NFL as a top receiver for the Green Bay Packers to eluding and taking down enemies while playing and streaming his favorite game “Call of Duty: Warzone” on Twitch, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a competitor to be reckoned with.You could say his call of duty extends far beyond football to the gaming world.A serious gamer, he was the team leader for “Team Marquez” in the 2020 Wrecked Royale charity tournament with their efforts raising $25,000 for COVID-19 charities including $5,000 going to a cause selected by Valdes-Scantling and his teammates. He also recently started his own esports team called Trench Made Gaming to participate in upcoming gaming tournaments.Valdes-Scantling visited The Gamer Hour , ( https://www.thegamerhour.com ), last night, joining esports hall of fame broadcaster Chris Puckett to share his gaming passions.Some of the topics covered in Puckett’s engaging interview with Valdes-Scantling include:• how it is to catch passes from one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, his teammate and childhood hero, Aaron Rodgers,• his favorite touchdown catch of the 2020 season,• who he thinks is the best wide receiver and overall player in NFL history,• how he manages his busy football, streaming, and gaming schedule and what he loves about streaming with fans,• which video games captivated him during his youth,• the details of his extensive NFL jersey and sneaker collection,• what’s behind the name of his esports team, TMG, and the team’s future plans,• and details of his cool gaming set up in his man cave.In an exciting gameplay show finale, Valdes-Scantling and Puckett team up in “Game of Duty: Warzone.” Don’t miss all the gaming fun and Valdes-Scantling’s and Puckett’s informative game reviews.You can watch the entire show, which aired on March 16, here: https://youtu.be/TTtR0xrGy0I ).The 6-foot-4, 206-pound Valdes-Scantling has played wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers for the past 3 years since being selected in the fifth round (174th overall) in 2018. Valdes-Scantling posted his best NFL season in 2020 hauling in 33 catches for 690 yards and averaging 20.9 yards per reception with six touchdowns. He has become Rodgers’ go-to receiver for deep passes that are thrilling to watch.Valdes-Scantling also performed well in the postseason for the Packers last year. He caught 4-of-8 passes for 33 yards in Green Bay's Divisional Round win against the Los Angeles Rams. In the Packers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Valdes-Scantling caught 4-of-6 receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown. His 100-yard game was just the fourth of Valdes-Scantling's career. His highlight was a 50-yard touchdown where he got a step on defender Carlton Davis down the right sideline.His 2020 season performance also proved quite a lucrative one for Valdes-Scantling, who hit the requirements of the league’s “proven performance escalator,” raising his base salary to $2,183,000 in 2021. Under the NFL’s new CBA, the escalator is now available to all players drafted outside of the first round.Valdes-Scantling began his college football career at North Carolina State University before transferring to the University of South Florida after 2 years where he broke multiple USF receiving records. In 2017, Valdes-Scantling set the USF single-season receiving yards record with 879 yards on 53 receptions. His 95-yard touchdown reception against UConn in 2017 ties the longest reception in USF history. Valdes-Scantling averaged 17.3 yards per reception at USF which is the best in the school’s history.Valdes-Scantling can be found on his Twitch channel at Twitch.tv/MVS_11, on IG: @MVS__11, and Twitter: @MVS_11“As a first of its kind, The Gamer Hour celebrates the convergence of traditional sports, music, comedy, and acting with esports and gaming. If you enjoy hearing about celebrities that have grown up with gaming, and who lead interesting busy lives, The Gamer Hour is a must-see and share show,” said Mark Thimmig, chairman, CEO of Esportz Network The Gamer Hour, which is filmed at the iconic New York City Times Square Reuters studio and produced by Reuters Broadcast Solutions and Esportz Network, is available globally on Fite.TV, ( https://www.fite.tv/vl/p/esportz-network/ ), and more than 50 media distribution platforms.The Gamer Hour, airing on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT., features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming. This show was designed to meet the ever-increasing demand for high-quality, fun, and compelling video-on-demand esports and gaming programming.Fans can view the show and follow upcoming guests and showtimes on The Gamer Hour website and through social media.Those interested in becoming a show sponsor for The Gamer Hour, appearing as a show guest, or investing please reach out to Esportz Network at info@esportznetwork.com.ABOUT Esportz Entertainment Corp.Esportz Entertainment Corp. is located at the epicenter of esports, surrounded by hundreds of the greatest names in game development, arenas, tournament play, and those who drive the global esports industry. Esportz Entertainment Corp. is located at the epicenter of esports, surrounded by hundreds of the greatest names in game development, arenas, tournament play, and those who drive the global esports industry. Esportz Entertainment Corp. through its Esportz Network, ( https://www.esportznetwork.com ), one of the largest global esports news organizations with over 90 reporters, photographers, videographers around the world, and a Reuters global partner for esports, is covering esports leagues, teams, athletes, along with the people and the companies behind the sport in a manner that matches the excitement and rapid global growth of esports. Esportz Network is developing additional high-quality programming directed to the broader esports /gaming audience and communities.

