Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,766 in the last 365 days.

OM 21-07 Durand v. Pawtuxet River Authority – Violation found

The Complainant alleged the PRA failed to timely post notice of its January 4, 2021 meeting. The PRA did not dispute that it did not post notice of its January 4, 2021 meeting within the required time period. Accordingly, the PRA violated the OMA. Based on the totality of the circumstances, we did not find injunctive relief appropriate, nor did we find evidence to support a willful or knowing violation, but we encouraged the PRA to obtain additional training in the requirements of the OMA. VIOLATION FOUND

You just read:

OM 21-07 Durand v. Pawtuxet River Authority – Violation found

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.