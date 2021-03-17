OM 21-07 Durand v. Pawtuxet River Authority – Violation found

The Complainant alleged the PRA failed to timely post notice of its January 4, 2021 meeting. The PRA did not dispute that it did not post notice of its January 4, 2021 meeting within the required time period. Accordingly, the PRA violated the OMA. Based on the totality of the circumstances, we did not find injunctive relief appropriate, nor did we find evidence to support a willful or knowing violation, but we encouraged the PRA to obtain additional training in the requirements of the OMA. VIOLATION FOUND