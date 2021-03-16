CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of Consumer Protection Bill from Senate Banking and Insurance Committee

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee’s favorable hearing of Senate Bill 1598, Consumer Protections, which aims to protect Floridians from unnecessary fees, works to eliminate fraud and scams, and ensures Florida’s insurance markets aren’t flooded with unnecessary litigation. The CFO recently highlighted his pursuit of consumer protection measures for the 2021 legislative session, and the Consumer Protection bill is among his top legislative priorities. The bill moves next to Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Every year as your CFO, I have made it my priority to fight for needed consumer protections for Floridians and this legislative session is no different. We have continued to make good progress when it comes to protecting consumers but there is still much work to be done. As our state works to bounce back from the economic challenges related to the pandemic, it’s vital that we work together to support and protect our consumers to ensure our economy can fully rebound. A huge thank you to President Simpson, Chair Boyd and Senator Gruters for their commitment to fight on behalf of Florida consumers.”   ###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis  Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).

