International Day of Happiness March 19th & 20th On-Line

Join this Friday March 19th to meet other Happy Business People that are like minded and want to know about your business!

Happiness is more than just an emotion, it is a skill that you can learn.” — Edwin Edebiri, MBA

USA, March 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Whatever we focus on grows, so let’s focus on happiness ” says Edwin Edebiri, the Chief Happiness Officer - This is the quote that drives the remarkable 2021 International Day of Happiness (IDH). This event hosted by Happy Neighborhood Project – Http://HNPabc.com will be celebrated on March 19th & 20th online worldwide via Zoom.March 20th is set aside to remind everyone that happiness is a fundamental goal. The United Nations calls upon all countries to come up with ways that could take the well-being of people into a newer height. By means of designating a special happiness day, the United Nations aims to focus the world's attention to the idea that there should be an equitable and balanced economic growth for everyone. By observing happiness, it opens door for positive and sustainable development. Additionally, environmental and social well-being must be accompanied by global happiness.Both days will start from 10 am to 4 pm pacific time or 1 pm to 7 pm eastern. Everyone is welcome to attend, several speakers will provide different tips to promote and sustain happiness at work, at home and within the entire community. The event will be free.Networking - we will be doing our famous online networking event for businesses. It is networking on a foundation of happiness! You will leave with at least 15 to 20 new business contacts.Dancing – join us as we set a record for the largest number of people Dancing Jerusalema.As long as one desires to be happy, they are welcome to come mingle with like-minded people. There will be many worthwhile activities to experience that would surely spur the realization that increased happiness could make a difference in anyone's life. Everyone can take a break from the problems and setbacks of life and join the whole world in celebrating this highly anticipated weekend.Edebiri believes that, "The best way to spread happiness is to be happy." Everyone can fill their hearts with laughter and joy during the celebration of the International Day of Happiness with the Happy Neighborhood Project. The plan is to make it a weekend of renewed happiness with a new perception of a happier life ahead.To register visit: http://HNPabc.com/IDH Our CHO TEDx Talk on Happiness https://youtu.be/z3cNvYW_A1g

International Day of Happiness