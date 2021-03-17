Studio Displays, Inc. establishing operations in Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Studio Displays, Inc., a custom exhibit manufacturer, today announced plans to establish operations in Lancaster County. The more than $7.1 million investment will create 43 new jobs.

Founded in 1980, Studio Displays, Inc. is a design company that specializes in the production and management of tradeshow displays, interior casework, museum exhibits and other custom events.

Located at 9081 Northfield Drive in Indian Land, Studio Displays, Inc.’s new 82,000-square-foot facility will increase the company’s capacity with innovative equipment and technology for future projects.

The expansion is expected to be completed by October 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Studio Displays, Inc. team should visit the company’s contact page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

“It has been wonderful working with the Lancaster County and South Carolina economic development teams to make this move. I honestly don’t know that this venture would have been possible without their support. Consolidating our operation into one facility is critical to our success and profitability in the future. I personally want to thank Jamie Gilbert with Lancaster County as he has guided me through the process and has been our advocate from the beginning. We are looking forward to growing within our community and the state of South Carolina.” -Studio Displays, Inc. President Lori Pope Rosso

"Studio Display's decision to establish operations in South Carolina is proof that our pro-business climate attracts companies nationwide. We look forward to them finding success in South Carolina and becoming a staple of the Lancaster County community for years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to Studio Displays, Inc. for selecting South Carolina for their newest facility. I look forward to watching them succeed in Lancaster County and the Palmetto State for many years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“It’s another golden day in Lancaster County as we welcome Studio Displays, Inc. to our community! We couldn’t be more excited to have this strong, high-energy, well-respected and family-owned manufacturer expand to Indian Land. For over 40 years, Studio Displays, Inc. has been making exceptional exhibit space that brings to life businesses and history. Their fine tradition continues now in Lancaster County.” -Lancaster County Department of Economic Development Executive Director Jamie Gilbert

-###-