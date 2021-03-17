MDC continues Maple Leaf Conservation Area access road resurfacing project

Kansas City, Mo. – Weather has delayed the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) maintenance work on the main access road at the Maple Leaf Conservation Area in Lafayette County. The road was closed on March 1 and the project was expected to be completed in three weeks. But rains have delayed the time schedule.

MDC crews are removing a badly degraded asphalt surface and converting the roadway into a gravel road. The fishing docks, boat ramp, and parking lot are closed during this time since public access is not possible during the work.

This project will provide a smoother entrance road to the main parking lot at Maple Leaf Conservation Area. Removing an impervious surface will also allow more natural absorption and runoff of rain and snow moisture. MDC will notify the public when the project is complete.

For more information on the Maple Leaf Lake Conservation Area, and maps, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZnV. For other fishing sites in western Missouri, try MDC’s free MO Fishing app, https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZJZ.