Construction to begin on U.S. Highway 18 through Canton

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Contact: Jared Pfaff, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin pavement repair work on U.S. Highway 18 from 479th Avenue to 483rd Avenue on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Traffic on Highway 18 will be directed through the project with lane closures to a single lane for each direction through the city of Canton.

A portable traffic control signal will be used east of Canton to 483rd Avenue. Motorists should be prepared for delays with an anticipated signal wait time up to 10 minutes. During the project, access will be maintained for Canton residents and businesses.

Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane, and to slow down through the work zone.

The $2.2 million project consists of concrete pavement repair, sealing cracks, curb and gutter repair, ADA curb ramp upgrades, and pavement marking.

D&G Concrete Construction of Sioux Falls is the prime contractor for this project.

The overall completion date for the project is November 2021.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

- 30 -