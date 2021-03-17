Markkula Center for Applied Ethics Analyzes the Ethics of Vaccination
Santa Clara University Faculty and Scholars Provide Analysis of the Ethical Dilemmas Associated with Vaccinating our Global Population
While advancements in vaccines for the novel coronavirus are pointing to a light at the end of the tunnel, numerous ethical dilemmas must be addressed before COVID-19 can be considered defeated.”SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What:
— Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University
Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics presents its latest Ethics Spotlight on Vaccination Ethics. The collection of essays is authored by SCU faculty, scholars, and ethicists. Some of the perspectives featured in the collection include:
“The Real Moral Failing with the Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Would Be to Refuse It: Reflections on a Catholic Controversy,” by Charles Binkley (@CharlesBinkley), director of Bioethics and David E. DeCosse (@DavidDeCosse), director of the Religious & Catholic Ethics and Campus Ethics programs, both at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics.
“Cognitive Dissonance and the Ethics of Vaccination Line Skipping,” by Thomas Plante (@ThomasPlante), Augustin Cardinal Bea, SJ professor of psychology at Santa Clara University, faculty scholar with the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics and adjunct clinical professor of psychiatry at Stanford University School of Medicine.
“Vaccine Equity and the Critical Role of Community Nonprofits,” by Joan Harrington, director of Social Sector Ethics (@SocSectorEthics) at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics.
Many of the authors featured in this Spotlight are available to speak with members of the media about these issues. Contact Joel Dibble to arrange an interview.
Why:
While advancements in vaccines for the novel coronavirus are pointing to a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, numerous ethical dilemmas must be addressed before COVID-19 can be considered defeated.
Where:
Visit the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics’ website to view the articles at: https://www.scu.edu/ethics-spotlight/vaccination-ethics/
This resource is part of the Ethics Spotlight series, which provides analysis society’s most pressing issues. Previous Spotlights have analyzed topics including the re-opening of schools after COVID, systemic racism, the climate crisis, and many others.
About the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics
Founded in 1986 with a seed grant and initial endowment from Linda and A.C. “Mike” Markkula Jr., the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics brings the traditions of ethical thinking to bear on real world problems. Beyond a full range of programs for the Santa Clara University community, the Center also serves professionals in fields from business to health care, from government to the social sector, providing innovative approaches to problems from fake news to privacy protection. Through its website and international collaborations, the Center brings ethical decision-making resources to the wider world. For more information, see https://www.scu.edu/ethics.
Joel Dibble
Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara Univ.
+1 408-554-5116
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook