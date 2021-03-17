Coastal Business Alliance Celebrates 12 Years and over $47 Million Dollars in referrals to members
One of SoCal BNI's most successful chapters reaches a milestone.HERMOSA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coastal Business Alliance chapter of BNI (Business Networking International) will be celebrating its twelve-year anniversary on April 7, 2021. The Hermosa Beach Chapter is one of SoCal BNI’s most successful chapters with 48 members passing over $47 million dollars of referrals among the chapter’s members.
The mission of BNI is to help members increase their business through a structured, positive and professional referral marketing program that enables them to develop long-term, meaningful relationships with quality business professionals.
Coastal Business Alliance’s success stems from being serious about business while enjoying each other’s company. “You don’t meet every Wednesday for 10+ years without a few standing jokes and a lot of good humor to go along with the business. Visitors recognize immediately that this is a special group,” said education coordinator, Mike Kantor one of the chapter’s founding members. Other founders include Nick Do, Dr. Charlie Harper, Stephen Price-Hughes, Jim Lohuis and Mike McNamee. James Christopher, Angie Daniels, and Maria Mizzi all joined the chapter within the first few months of existence and are initial members.
In total the chapter has 10 members who have completed over 11 years and 28 members who have been in BNI over 5 years. This longevity is a testament to the fact that referral marketing really works when the group members truly care and accountable to each other.
“Having only one member in each business category means that there is literally no competition in the group,” said Jim Lohuis who is currently serving as one of the chapter’s mentors. “We welcome all visitors but are very careful to accept the best of the best into membership. Our reputation depends upon it.”
With over 270,000 members in 9,400-plus chapters worldwide, BNI is the world’s leading referral organization. In 2019 alone, BNI member referrals have generated $16.2 billion in USD revenue for members.
Coastal Business Alliance meets Wednesdays from 7:00 to 8:30am via ZOOM. CBA looks to return to the Kiwanis Club in Hermosa Beach once pandemic restrictions are lifted. Visitors may attend at no charge and the group has several open categories for membership.
For more information contact: Mike Mena at 310-913-0625 or mike@ileanainternational.com
