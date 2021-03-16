Stop the spread of aquatic invasive species; become a watercraft inspector

Become a certified Wyoming aquatic invasive species (AIS) inspector

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is offering trainings for members of the public to become a certified Wyoming aquatic invasive species (AIS) inspector. These trainings will provide the skills necessary to inspect personally-owned and other watercraft as well.

The trainings include information on basic biology of invasive species, the impacts of AIS, transport vectors and distribution of AIS. It includes classroom instruction, a question-and-answer session and a hands-on watercraft inspection exercise. The trainings are free and open to anyone interested in preventing the spread of AIS through watercraft inspection.

Aquatic invasive species can be aquatic animals such as zebra and quagga mussels or rusty crayfish, or aquatic vegetation such as hydrilla.

“Aquatic invasive species can have far-reaching impacts on Wyoming water resources for agriculture, municipalities and wildlife. Many of these invasive species permanently change stream and lake ecology, negatively affecting native species and our prized sport fisheries,” said Josh Leonard, Game and Fish aquatic invasive species coordinator. “Having members of the public become aware about AIS, practice Clean, Drain, Dry on their boats, and inspect their watercraft when a Game and Fish check station is not available, is critical in the fight to prevent the spread of AIS to Wyoming.”

Trainings are offered as a one-day course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the spring in statewide locations. Registration deadline is one week prior to the class start date. The course schedule is:

Date City Location April 10 Evanston Bear Community Center April 17 Gering, Nebraska Legacy of the Plains Museum April 17 Green River Green River Game and Fish Regional Office April 17 Casper Casper Game and Fish Regional Office April 25 Spearfish, South Dakota RecStation.net May 1 Lander Lander Game and Fish Regional Office May 7 Sheridan Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office May 8 Cheyenne Game and Fish Headquarters May 14 Cody Cody Game and Fish Regional Office May 15 Rawlins Jeffrey Center June 19 Jackson Jackson Game and Fish Regional Office

To register or for more information, contact Josh Leonard at (307) 721-1374 or joshua.leonard@wyo.gov. Please provide your name, mailing address, phone number and email address. The public can also register online.

